Bring your own: No more single-use green plastic bags at Woolies from this week
- Four years ago, Woolworths began a campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging by 2022.
- This week marks a milestone for the retailer which will no longer make single-use plastic shopping bags available to customers.
- It comes as last week Woolies trialled it's 'Bring a bag, take a bag' initiative at three of its stores in Cape Town
Just days after Woolworths rolls out it 'Bring a bag, take a bag' initiative at four stores in Cape Town, the retailer is also set to announce the scrapping of it's green single-use plastic bags at all of it's foodmarkets.
In 2018, Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.
Instead, it began a rollout of black fabric shopping bags made from 85% recyclable PET plastic in some of its stores.
In meeting it's 2018 target, this week marks the final few days in which the green plastic bags will be available in Woolies food stores.
"We are reaching a very exciting milestone... in that our last tranche of Foodmarkets will become single-use plastic shopping bags. This means that from next week ALL our foodmarkets in SA and Africa will be single-use plastic shopping bag free" a Woolworths spokesperson told Cape Talk.
What that means is that customers will either have to bring their own bags or purchase one of Woolies black fabric bags for R7.
And if you forget to bring a bag, or don't want to pay for one? No worries (for customers at certain stores in Cape Town, at least).
The ‘Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' initiative will allow customers to 'donate' or collect a bag from a bag tree at the entrance to the store.
“With the removal of single-use plastic shopping bags from our foodmarkets, we have asked our customers to make a significant behavioural change which is often not convenient especially with our busy lives. Many customers have made the shift to reusable bags, but it is easy to forget one’s reusable bags in the car or at home so based on their feedback and a great suggestion from ‘The Good News Guy’ – Brent Lindeque, we are currently trialling a ‘bag share’ initiative – Bring a bag/Take a Bag in four stores. The initiative gives customers the opportunity to drop off their excess reusable bags that are still in good condition for other customers who have forgotten theirs to use and return thereafter.Woolworths
The trial is currently running in the Constantia Village store and Palmyra, St Johns Piazza and Majik Forest stores.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bring your own: No more single-use green plastic bags at Woolies from this week
Source : Facebook
