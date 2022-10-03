Acting Public Protector Gcaleka: Phala Phala probe not taking long
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, about the finalised investigative reports that have been released.
Gcaleka said her position has come with some challenges but has been rewarding.
Some political parties have marched to her office demanding faster investigations.
The Office of the Public Protector was designed to protect the most vulnerable in society by holding government accountable for failures to deliver basic services.
Gcaleka was appointed as deputy Public Protector around three years ago and is now acting as the Public Protector.
Her appointment has not been without challenges, with members of political parties marching to her office demanding faster investigations, particularly with regard to the Phala Phala investigation.
She acknowledged that anyone had the right to march but noted that the Phala Phala investigation was not taking particularly long, and it would be unprecedented to complete the investigation in four months.
It is their right to march as a political party but what is critical is whether the demands raised which have precedence firstly, were demands which are reasonable and is it demands that have ever been met.Kholeka Gcaleka, Acting Public Protector
She spoke about the findings of some of their recent cases, including a leaked audio where President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged he was aware that some African National Congress members have used public funds for campaigns, in which she cleared him of wrongdoings.
We found that what the president was speaking of were issues that were already in the public domain.Kholeka Gcaleka, Acting Public Protector
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
