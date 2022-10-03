Streaming issues? Report here
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field

3 October 2022 2:43 PM
by Yonela Diko
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
politicians
business leaders
Rob Hersov

If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko.

OPINION

Former PespsiCo chief executive officer Indra Nooyi, in her assessment of politicians, offered some of the most poignant explanations between the odds of success as a business executive and as a politician, particularly for a president.

Asked about her views on the performance of the US president of the day in an interview by Fareed Zakaria on CNN in 2011, Nooyi, without a blink, said, "I think he's a remarkable individual, but let me put this in context. Imagine you are the CEO of a company and your executive team, half want you to succeed, half want you to fail [Republicans and Democrats]. Then imagine that your functional team; you can’t hire them without the approval of your executive team" - half of whom want you to fail. "Also remember that your board of directors is a fragmented group who really cannot get together to fire the executive team if they don’t tow your line," Nooyi closed off, referring to the US public. In this interview, Nooyi was offering her thoughts on former president Barack Obama.

These are inherent limits and checks on power of all democratic political systems, which by their very nature put politics and governing in a realm of persuasion as opposed to sheer power. There are, of course executive, powers given to any president but for any lasting changes, a president must master the art of persuasion, whether it's with their national executive council colleagues, Parliament, congress, and most of the times this requires a give and take and where the tradeoffs are not palatable, a leader to must play a long game.

It takes a cerebral and erudite person who has political and governing experience to appreciate the millions of competing interests that must be managed to get even the most mundane things done.

This is in stark contrast to the hierarchy and structure of business, driven as it is by a singular obsession: profits whatever the cost, whatever the sacrifice. Profits are not contested by any other goal nor means to achieve it, which is sometimes at the expense of moral codes, communities, lives and livelihoods.

This collides with political and government management, so business executives who have made a transition to politics have always struggled get their local campaigns off the ground.

Former CEO of Hewlett-Packard Carly Fiorina wanted to run for a political office as senator for Connecticut, but her record of firing 30,000 workers and moving production to China came back to haunt her. You can't claim you care for Americans as a politician when as a business leader you laid off thousands of Americans and rendered them unemployed for a few cents more profits in China. She lost the race, especially when she defended herself that her decision as CEO made business sense. It may have made business sense but it did not make political sense. She was also dismissed as a 1 percenter who got a $21 million golden handshake in a sea of struggling workers and communities.

Rob Hersov, a successful South African billionaire businessperson, in September made incoherent and clumsy statements that clearly sought to present his bona fide business executive success as qualifying him to offer unoriginal and poorly thought-through political statements, lambasting politicians because he thinks he can do what they do, better.

His business executive success, in his mind, makes him worth listening to on political matters, walking the same path by many of his 1 percenters, who tend to reach a phase of aimlessness and boredom. They then start looking at politics as their next base of relevance and power. Sooner or later, a fool and his money loses credibility and respect trying to play politics.

Ruel Khoza, another successful businessperson and failed politician has accused Cyril Ramaphosa of being "irresolute", likely because persuasion takes time, does not always deliver results but power and bullying succeeds all the time, right? Contrasting Ramaphosa to Winston Churchill, who was obviously courageous, Khoza is blind to the fact that Churchill's courage won the war but lost the peace. The people of the United Kingdom got rid of Churchill as soon as the war was over. As Truman arguably said privately about his successor, Dwight Eisenhower, "I feel for him, he will say 'do this, do that', but nothing will get done. This is not the military."

BUSINESS EXECUTIVES DO NOT MAKE GOOD POLITICIANS

Hersov accuses Ramaphosa of not having a backbone. To him, the authoritarian style of leaders that is typical of CEOs like Jack Welch, who would come into a company and fire everyone and hire whomever they like and listen only to their own heads, is what Ramaphosa, a president with all the power, should be doing.

While unilateral decisions by a CEO can be celebrated in the corporate space, especially around tough decisions - because that's what they get paid big bucks for and usually suffer the consequences alone - in politics, even the most sympathetic supporter to your cause and politics usually takes exception to not being consulted in a meaningful way.

It's been a rude awakening for these former CEOs when they are forced to unlearn everything they had learnt in business as their decisions start to haunt their political ambitions.

These former executives have learnt that they require a different set of skills completely to be able to succeed or even be decent politicians.

In his article Why so many business leaders fail to win at politics, Joe Garofoli said, "Though candidates with business backgrounds often campaign on their boardroom bona fides, chief executive officers have historically failed to convince voters they have what it takes to be commander in chief."

RAMAPHOSA IS NOT A GOVERNING EXECUTIVE OF THE BUSINESS CLASS

What truly upsets Hersov is that he hoped that by investing in Ramaphosa's bid for the ANC's and the country's presidency, the business elite class, which wants to carve for itself a little paradise within South Africa, would have their man at the top of government to sell them their wish list of self-rule within a sovereign state. Ramaphosa's predecessor upset the 1 percenters by rejecting their request to have a private lane for the rich, even a terminus within the biggest countries airport. Ramaphosa would pose no such hindrances and challenges - or so they thought.

When Hersov says his family gave Ramaphosa a chance to step up, he is effectively saying the president is not doing the kind of song and dance that his family wanted him to do. The Hersovs' donation to the CR17 campaign was supposed to be some kind of shuck and jive but Ramaphosa is a terrible dancer.

Hersov's sudden lambasting of Ramaphosa is of course arguably caused by the president's refusal to sell regional airports him and his charlatans, an act of betrayal to them because the new guy is doing exactly what the old guy did, refusing the rich their mini-heaven inside our sovereign state.

HERSOV HAS NOTHING ORIGINAL TO OFFER POLITICS

Ultimately, this crass and crude way of speaking about Cabinet ministers and the president, questioning their intelligence and habits, from someone who does not sound very intelligent or classy himself, has racist undertones.

Hersov, even from a simple measure of the difficulties of his narrow world and business interests must appreciate how difficult it must be to manage multiple goals (one no dominant than the other), multiple constituencies, a plethora of responsibilities, and the fact that politics is a realm of persuasion as opposed to power.

Given all this, one has to harbour a deep-seated disrespect for a people to call them such wretched names for not being as effective in the political arena.

Hersov and his ilk could never be politicians and if he thinks his business executive bona fides and his money buys him a ticket to the political tables, he's about to join the list of failed business executives who thought they had something original to offer politics and were spit out, rejected and abandoned like the buffoons that they are.


This article first appeared on EWN : YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field




