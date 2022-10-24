Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
#Fixmyjoburg old Bertrams inner city farm and now on a new and thriving smallholding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Refiloe Molefe
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 16:10
Parents need healing before children can thrive
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rozanne Myburgh -SAPPIN member
Today at 16:20
Rishi Sunak set to be UK's next prime minister
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Today at 16:50
Transmed medical scheme is facing solvency issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Hyman - Founder and CEO of Medicheck
Today at 17:10
President Ramaphosa announced changes to tackle state capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Paul Pretorius - Head of Legal Team for Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Today at 18:08
Whistleblower House calls from more protection in a response to President Ramaphosa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ben Theron - Director at The Whistleblower House
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Medium Term Budget Policy Statement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Raymond Parsons - Economist at NWU Business School
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Kwaito Musician Thebe Mogane AKA Thebe Lenyora
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thebe Mogane - Kwaito Musician
No Items to show
How your parents' relationship affects your love life - and how to fix it

24 October 2022 11:59 AM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Relationships
Psychology
parents
love and relationships

Aubrey Masango speaks to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane about the impact of our primary caregivers' relationships.
© stockbroker/123rf.com
© stockbroker/123rf.com

The first relationship we learn from is the relationship between our primary caregivers, says Dr Zwane.

She says our parents' or primary caregivers' relationships can influence the way we will conduct relationships as adults.

Our parents carry their own stories which are passed on to their children, especially their love stories, Dr Zwane added.

A mother unknowingly passes a great deal to their baby during pregnancy.

Whatever it is that the mother was eating, doing, experiencing, and feeling, their unborn baby will remember.

Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane - Relationship Coach

When a child is born, she says, the events that took place while the baby was in utero are imprinted in their memory and remain a blueprint of their parent's love after they are born.

But it is possible for a child to change the narrative as they grow up, rather than replicate the patterns engraved in their memory, she says.

We do not only inherit things that happened before we were born. Even while we're growing up from age two to four we analyse things and put things together for ourselves.

Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane -Relationship Coach

Host Aubrey Masango agrees and suggests that if you have never seen your parents expressing their love in public, you may also become withdrawn or shy in doing so.

You do not know how to display affection because you have never seen it.

Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane -Relationship Coach

Dr Zwane explains that children are comfortable expressing and portraying what they are familiar with. Anything new makes them cringe and shy away, she adds, and that's the result of their parent's behavior, demeanor, and treatment of one another.

What is interesting is you will always attract the opposite of what you are.

Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane -Relationship Coach

As adults, these children often only become aware that the root of their problems in their own intimate relationships traces back to dysfunctional behaviour learned from their parents.

Many people still seek validation and the opinion of their parents in order to make decisions, and that will not only affect them but also their significant other, Dr Zwane highlighted.

Ask yourself, why are you behaving the way you do and what happened? Then you will get an understanding of where your psyche is, which is leading you to behave that way.

Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane -Relationship Coach

Scroll up to listen to the audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How your parents' relationship affects your love life - and how to fix it




