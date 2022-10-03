What Eskom's new board could mean for the future of the utility's management





Clement Manyathela speaks to environment and energy manager at Business Unity SA, Happy Khambule, the chief executive at Black Business Council, Kganki Matabane, and deputy president at the Congress of SA Trade Unions’ (Cosatu), Mike Shingange, about their views on the appointment of Eskom’s new board and what this means for the future.

The board will be meeting up on Monday to review the current executive management.

This could potentially set the power utility on a renewed journey as the country continues to be plagued with erratic bouts of load shedding.

Though it seems to be unanimously agreed that the new board is a step in the right direction for Eskom, questions around a shaky management still remain.

Business Unity SA says that it doesn't think that Eskom should change management, particularly with its CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

Instead, Khambule says that management should be held accountable by the board, something the previous board had failed to do.

For the time being, we're still comfortable with the current CEO and the executives. Secondly, we will only know what the board says and we'll take that as their understanding, as their monitoring and evaluation outcome of the executives and trust that they've got better insight as what needs to happen, whatever it may be. Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager - Business Unity SA

While load shedding has gotten worse, the last recorded financial statement indicated that Eskom was on a positive trajectory in terms of its income generation... It's actual debt liabilities has reduced... So, there are signals that things are going well in certain areas. Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager - Business Unity SA

However, the Black Business Council differs in their outlook on the situation.

Matabane says that De Ruyter should be axed for consistently underperforming, with the country experiencing the worst energy crisis it ever has.

Instead of Eskom being stabilised, things have gotten worse. We've never had this kind of load shedding before. The rumour that Eskom is doing well financially is incorrect. Eskom is not doing well on all fronts. The board must make sure that the CEO who's appointed makes sure that those things happen and those things have not happened in the past three years. We're advising the board to get rid of him. Kganki Matabane, chief executive - Black Business Council

It seems that Cosatu seems to more or less agree with Busa on what the role of the board should be in dealing with management issues.

It needs to play close attention to the management performance and hold them accountable. Whatever holding the m accountable for their actions means, it should be up to the board. It's our view that management, up to this point, has not been kept in check by the board and we're wishing that the board that has come in now pays close attention to the management, including the CEO. Mike Shingange, deputy president - Cosatu

