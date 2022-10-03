Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider
Africa Melane interviews MortgageMe director, Andrea Tucker, about what you need to know and do if you're considering downsizing.
Selling a larger home that has grown in value (especially if you’ve owned it for a while) to buy a smaller home, should unlock some equity to do with as you please.
Also, smaller usually means cheaper.
You could have a more affordable home loan to repay, and you’ll spend less on maintenance, electricity, rates and taxes, and on a whole lot of small expenses that add up, such as homeowner’s insurance.
The disadvantages of buying a smaller home include, of course, having less space and various costs involved when selling (then buying) property such as compliance certificates, transfer fees, estate agent fees, etc.
If you’re buying in a complex, you will have to get used to its rules and being closer to your neighbours.
Another thing to keep in mind, if you’re 65 or older, you’re unlikely to get a 20-year bond.
If you’re not capable of looking after a massive garden anymore, or it comes at a huge cost, then it’s a good time to look for a smaller garden… If you’re a bit older, you may need fewer bedrooms… Will you be able to go up and down stairs, 10 years from now? …Andrea Tucker, Director - MortgageMe
People set up their lives around their current property… You’ll make a loss when selling and buying furniture [that fits in a smaller home] …Andrea Tucker, Director - MortgageMe
You need to set aside an amount to get the property sale-worthy…Andrea Tucker, Director - MortgageMe
Melane interviewed Tucker – scroll up to listen for the detailed discussion.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109369040_mini-residential-craft-house-on-a-blue-background.html?vti=my7zh2r0qjs269uo67-1-15
More from MyMoney Online
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one
Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?Read More
Lucky enough to have a lump sum to invest? Tips on how to go about it
If the cash inflow was unexpected, people tend to panic about "losing it" or not deploying it properly. Expert advice on The Money Show from Rand Swiss Director Gary Booysen.Read More
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start
The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.Read More
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles
Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.Read More
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far
Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer.Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More