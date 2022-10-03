Streaming issues? Report here
Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider

3 October 2022 11:23 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
Downsizing
residential property
Africa Melane
making ends meet
Andrea Tucker
Early breakfast
MortgageMe

Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.

Africa Melane interviews MortgageMe director, Andrea Tucker, about what you need to know and do if you're considering downsizing.

Selling a larger home that has grown in value (especially if you’ve owned it for a while) to buy a smaller home, should unlock some equity to do with as you please.

Also, smaller usually means cheaper.

You could have a more affordable home loan to repay, and you’ll spend less on maintenance, electricity, rates and taxes, and on a whole lot of small expenses that add up, such as homeowner’s insurance.

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com
Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

The disadvantages of buying a smaller home include, of course, having less space and various costs involved when selling (then buying) property such as compliance certificates, transfer fees, estate agent fees, etc.

If you’re buying in a complex, you will have to get used to its rules and being closer to your neighbours.

Another thing to keep in mind, if you’re 65 or older, you’re unlikely to get a 20-year bond.

If you’re not capable of looking after a massive garden anymore, or it comes at a huge cost, then it’s a good time to look for a smaller garden… If you’re a bit older, you may need fewer bedrooms… Will you be able to go up and down stairs, 10 years from now? …

Andrea Tucker, Director - MortgageMe

People set up their lives around their current property… You’ll make a loss when selling and buying furniture [that fits in a smaller home] …

Andrea Tucker, Director - MortgageMe

You need to set aside an amount to get the property sale-worthy…

Andrea Tucker, Director - MortgageMe

Melane interviewed Tucker – scroll up to listen for the detailed discussion.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider




