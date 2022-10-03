Thuli Madonsela launches initiative to raise awareness on democracy
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Advocate Thuli Madonsela, the former Public Protector.
Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela has launched 28 Days of deepening democracy, a programme aimed at helping people understand the country's democracy.
Madonsela turned 60 last week Friday and hopes to use her birthday celebration to foster teamwork, relationships, and a better understanding of the growing 28-year-old democracy.
She added that the country continues to fail in uplifting communities when it comes to equality and freedom.
It’s a good idea to celebrate 28 years of democracy and also having 28 days of having this conversation to understand the deep heart of democracy is.Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector
We have not delivered on the promise to establish a society that is based on social justice, fundamental human rights, and freedom for all.Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector
