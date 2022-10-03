Special council sitting was lawful, says new Joburg Mayor Morero





Clement Manyathela spoke to executive mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, and federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Helen Zille, about Johannesburg returning to African National Congress (ANC) control.

The former mayor Mpho Phalaste was ousted on Friday through a motion of no confidence.

Morero was elected unopposed.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: ANC Greater Johannesburg Region/Twitter

Following Morero’s appointment as mayor, the DA and ActionSA have argued that the meeting preceding this appointment was not legal.

Zille said that they would take this meeting to court and would work very hard to defend their metros to ensure this did not happen in Ekhuruleni and the City of Tshwane.

We believe it was entirely unlawful. It was unlawfully convened and unlawfully conducted for an ulterior motive. Helen Zille, federal chairperson of the DA

Morero argued that the meeting was entirely legal and that the facts were on their side, if the other parties did go to court.

The meeting was legal in accordance with the law [and], in accordance with what the legal department in the Speaker’s office would have advised the Speaker. Dada Morero, executive mayor of Johannesburg

With regards to the coalition, Zille said that while they would fight to keep the coalitions alive, they would not resort to “politics of extortion” to keep members involved, which she said came into play with the Patriotic Alliance.

The Patriotic Alliance landed the better deal with the ANC because the DA does not play blackmail politics. Helen Zille, federal chairperson of the DA

However, Morero stated that the issues within the coalition were the fault of the DA and said the other parties were made to feel that they were not equal partners.

