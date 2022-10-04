The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government
First up on The Midday Report on Tuesday is the collapse of the coalition government in Johannesburg as well as in the rest of the country.
The situation has currently devolved to finger-pointing, with the various parties arguing about who is responsible for the collapse. This leaves the business of government in a precarious situation and the faith of the voters is even more so, says host Mandy Wiener.
She spoke with Action SA's Michael Beaumont about a way forward for the coalition in Johannesburg specifically and the country at large.
The coalition lost its majority and consequently we now have a city governed by the ANC. [...] I think one of the most important things to recognise is that a tragedy has befallen the people of Johannesburg. And I can understand the deep levels of frustration to the political parties that are having it out on the issue.Michael Beaumont, National chairperson of Action SA
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa given the nod by ANC branch in Soweto. Also instructs members to elect capable leaders.
- Will a new Eskom board help deal with SA's current energy challenges?
- Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi outlines grade 1 & 8 placements.
- Re-trail into Nathaniel Julies' murder expected to get under way.
- UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss makes a U-Turn on the government's plan to abolish the 45% top rate of income tax- how does this decision affect us?
