The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government

Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector' Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers. 4 October 2022 10:39 PM
Tap or insert? Parkhurst car guard has a card machine to accept payments Thabo Mdluli speaks to carguard, Ronny Mhlongo on the convenience of allowing customers to tap when making payments 4 October 2022 8:56 PM
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's... 4 October 2022 7:47 PM
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Pr... 4 October 2022 7:12 PM
WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates. 4 October 2022 3:45 PM
Everything you need to know about PrEP Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is an HIV prevention drug that can reduce chances of acquiring it by 99%. 4 October 2022 3:10 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire's original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine's formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine's formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government

4 October 2022 4:43 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Johannesburg
City of Johanesburg

Delivered to you every afternoon.

First up on The Midday Report on Tuesday is the collapse of the coalition government in Johannesburg as well as in the rest of the country.

The situation has currently devolved to finger-pointing, with the various parties arguing about who is responsible for the collapse. This leaves the business of government in a precarious situation and the faith of the voters is even more so, says host Mandy Wiener.

She spoke with Action SA's Michael Beaumont about a way forward for the coalition in Johannesburg specifically and the country at large.

The coalition lost its majority and consequently we now have a city governed by the ANC. [...] I think one of the most important things to recognise is that a tragedy has befallen the people of Johannesburg. And I can understand the deep levels of frustration to the political parties that are having it out on the issue.

Michael Beaumont, National chairperson of Action SA

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa given the nod by ANC branch in Soweto. Also instructs members to elect capable leaders.
  • Will a new Eskom board help deal with SA's current energy challenges?
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi outlines grade 1 & 8 placements.
  • Re-trail into Nathaniel Julies' murder expected to get under way.
  • UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss makes a U-Turn on the government's plan to abolish the 45% top rate of income tax- how does this decision affect us?

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government




Johannesburg
City of Johanesburg

City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse announces her mayoral committee members at a briefing in Braamfontein on 13 December 2021. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate

4 October 2022 8:48 PM

Phalatse's attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.

City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Former JHB mayor explains action to overturn ousting

4 October 2022 2:57 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

SAA aircraft. Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter

Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale

3 October 2022 8:28 PM

The public will, however, not have access to the private documents.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on Thursday, 29 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field

3 October 2022 2:43 PM

If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: ANC Greater Johannesburg Region/Twitter

Special council sitting was lawful, says new Joburg Mayor Morero

3 October 2022 11:41 AM

On Friday, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Dada Morero was elected as the fifth mayor of the City of Johannesburg in eighteen months.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the opposition party march in Pretoria on Friday, 9 September 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Acting Public Protector Gcaleka: Phala Phala probe not taking long

3 October 2022 9:48 AM

The Public Protectors office celebrated 27 years of existence on Friday and at this time the findings of several investigations were published.

Eskom's Medupi power station. Picture: Eskom.co.za

Eskom infrastructure being sabotaged from factions within ANC - Ebrahim Harvey

3 October 2022 8:18 AM

Ebrahim Harvey, a political analyst, is of the view that some factions within the African National Congress (ANC) are sabotaging Eskom as they want to re-establish lucrative ways for their corruption channels.

A special sitting of City of Joburg council on 30 September 2022. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

ANC planning to oust DA coalition in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni

3 October 2022 7:32 AM

After unseating the DA in Johannesburg, the ANC now has its eyes set on the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros.

The ANC's Dada Morero has been elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg after councillors voted out the DA's Mpho Phalatse following a motion of confidence on 30 September 2022. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

DA's Solly Msimanga reflects on removal of Phalatse as Johannesburg mayor

3 October 2022 7:27 AM

Former City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse was recently removed from her position in a motion of no confidence.

City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter

Mixed reactions from Joburgers over Mpho Phalatse's removal

2 October 2022 11:47 AM

A Joburg municipal worker resident told Eyewitness News that Phalatse's removal was premature. "I'm an employee of the City and the going of Mpho Phalatse for me is a setback because I think she was doing very good. I don't trust the ANC seeing as their track record is very bad..."

Eskom's new board chair appeals for more time to turn power utility around

Business

Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers

Local Lifestyle

Black Lawyers Association critical of Judge Anna Kgoele during JSC interviews

Local

Nathaniel Julies murder trial: Defence accuses senior cop of foul play

4 October 2022 8:59 PM

File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB

4 October 2022

[WATCH] Nathaniel Julies retrial resumes with new judge

4 October 2022 7:40 PM

