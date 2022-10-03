"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa
In recognition of the upcoming International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, on 29 September, food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA (FFSA) is launching “Repurpose the Surplus” – a campaign to raise awareness of South Africa’s food insecurity crisis, and how to solve it.
According to a recent Department of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries report, more than 10 million tonnes of quality food is lost or wasted throughout the supply chain annually. This amounts to one-third of all the food produced in the country. At the same time, 30 million people lack regular access to enough safe and nutritious food – whether that’s due to unavailability or being unable to afford it.
Consumers have the perception that food loss and waste is only expired and rotten food, when in fact the average South African household throws away six kilograms (6kg) of perfectly edible food per week – to put that into context, the average person requires approximately 4.4 kg per day to be well fed.
The obscene amount of food ‘waste’ or rather surplus food, presents a massive opportunity to curb food insecurity while saving the environment. Grocery products that may not be good enough to sell, but is good enough to eat, then it’s good enough to donate.Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA
By repurposing the surplus, we can recover good quality food and redistribute it to vulnerable people who don’t have access to or cannot afford a nutritious meal. Surplus food is still quality food & is not substandard.Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA
Every day, FFSA provides wholesome meals to more than 950 000 people in disadvantaged communities across the country. It has developed a reliable, sustainable food distribution model that collects quality donated, within-date, surplus food from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers.
By connecting a world of excess (surplus) to a world of need, providing 1 meal costs just R0.68, making it the most cost-effective food security solution.Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA
It’s our mission to ensure all South Africans can lead healthy, productive lives, and that starts by supporting people with reliable access to nutritious food.Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA
Addressing food insecurity
Given the slow rate of job creation and low economic growth forecast for South Africa for the near future, the only viable option in the short term to achieve food security is a food donations policy.Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA
We are planning to present policy recommendations to the office of the President for consideration, as a viable solution to address food insecurity at scale.Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA
FoodForward SA, along with the Global FoodBanking Network (GFN), the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, and the Harvard Law School’s Food Law and Policy Clinic, have drafted recommendations for a Food Donations Policy Atlas for South Africa.
The draft outline covers three key areas relevant to food donations.Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA
These include food safety for donations, liability protection for food donors, and tax incentives and government grants. Each of these factors work together to ensure no one has to experience the pain of food insecurity.Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA
More from Local
Don't be a victim of bullying!
Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even after the bullying has been stopped.Read More
Can a change in your surname cause more harm than good?
A surname connects you to your family, ancestors, and heritage.Read More
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas
Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedsideRead More
What Eskom's new board could mean for the future of the utility's management
On Friday, it was announced that Eskom had a new board comprising of 13 members.Read More
Special council sitting was lawful, says new Joburg Mayor Morero
On Friday, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Dada Morero was elected as the fifth mayor of the City of Johannesburg in eighteen months.Read More
Thuli Madonsela launches initiative to raise awareness on democracy
Thuli Madonsela Foundation has collaborated with OpenSeat to launch a campaign to deepen democracy.Read More
WATCH: Load shedding doesn't dim matric dance enjoyment for Midrand pupils
A video went viral when a group of grade 12 pupils from a school in Midrand continued their matric dance in the dark during load shedding.Read More
Bring your own: No more single-use green plastic bags at Woolies from this week
In line with its 2018 commitment, Woolworths is scrapping single-use plastic bags from it's all its food stores from this week.Read More
'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon
Russian entrepreuner Iman Gadzhi says it's impossible to spend over $30k per month (over R500k) in the Mother City.Read More
Eskom infrastructure being sabotaged from factions within ANC - Ebrahim Harvey
Ebrahim Harvey, a political analyst, is of the view that some factions within the African National Congress (ANC) are sabotaging Eskom as they want to re-establish lucrative ways for their corruption channels.Read More
More from Business
Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale
The public will, however, not have access to the private documents.Read More
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick?
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.Read More
"We must welcome investors"- Gwede Mantashe addresses Africa Oil Week conference
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Andrew Lane, energy resources and industrials leader at Deloitte Africa.Read More
Energy crisis forces SA to reconsider taking out international financial loans
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field
If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko.Read More
American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home
The professional poker player and social media influencer (33.5 million Instagram followers) is living it up in the Mother City.Read More
What Eskom's new board could mean for the future of the utility's management
On Friday, it was announced that Eskom had a new board comprising of 13 members.Read More