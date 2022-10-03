Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message. 3 October 2022 5:24 PM
Don't be a victim of bullying! Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even af... 3 October 2022 4:54 PM
Can a change in your surname cause more harm than good? A surname connects you to your family, ancestors, and heritage. 3 October 2022 4:03 PM
View all Local
Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale The public will, however, not have access to the private documents. 3 October 2022 8:28 PM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
Special council sitting was lawful, says new Joburg Mayor Morero On Friday, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Dada Morero was elected as the fifth mayor of the City of Johannesburg in eightee... 3 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Oth... 3 October 2022 8:23 PM
Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick? Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 3 October 2022 7:31 PM
SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa. 3 October 2022 7:21 PM
View all Business
Don't be a victim of bullying! Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even af... 3 October 2022 4:54 PM
How to spot and manage metabolic disorders in children The body's metabolism is critical to process the nutrients found in food and drinks that we consume into energy. 3 October 2022 4:22 PM
Is the younger generation more depressed than previous ones? October is Mental Health Awareness month. So what does the public need to know about protecting our mental health? 3 October 2022 3:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine. 30 September 2022 3:01 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom Whatever renewables installation we are chasing as the dream replacement of aging coal plants, we can only realistically hope for... 2 October 2022 8:53 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa

* 3 October 2022 5:24 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored Content
Repurpose the Surplus & Help Us End Hunger
Stop food loss and waste. For the people and for the planet
International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste
29 September
food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA (FFSA)

NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.

In recognition of the upcoming International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, on 29 September, food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA (FFSA) is launching “Repurpose the Surplus” – a campaign to raise awareness of South Africa’s food insecurity crisis, and how to solve it.

According to a recent Department of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries report, more than 10 million tonnes of quality food is lost or wasted throughout the supply chain annually. This amounts to one-third of all the food produced in the country. At the same time, 30 million people lack regular access to enough safe and nutritious food – whether that’s due to unavailability or being unable to afford it.

Consumers have the perception that food loss and waste is only expired and rotten food, when in fact the average South African household throws away six kilograms (6kg) of perfectly edible food per week – to put that into context, the average person requires approximately 4.4 kg per day to be well fed.

The obscene amount of food ‘waste’ or rather surplus food, presents a massive opportunity to curb food insecurity while saving the environment. Grocery products that may not be good enough to sell, but is good enough to eat, then it’s good enough to donate.

Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA

By repurposing the surplus, we can recover good quality food and redistribute it to vulnerable people who don’t have access to or cannot afford a nutritious meal. Surplus food is still quality food & is not substandard.

Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA

Every day, FFSA provides wholesome meals to more than 950 000 people in disadvantaged communities across the country. It has developed a reliable, sustainable food distribution model that collects quality donated, within-date, surplus food from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers.

By connecting a world of excess (surplus) to a world of need, providing 1 meal costs just R0.68, making it the most cost-effective food security solution.

Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA

It’s our mission to ensure all South Africans can lead healthy, productive lives, and that starts by supporting people with reliable access to nutritious food.

Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA

Addressing food insecurity

Given the slow rate of job creation and low economic growth forecast for South Africa for the near future, the only viable option in the short term to achieve food security is a food donations policy.

Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA

We are planning to present policy recommendations to the office of the President for consideration, as a viable solution to address food insecurity at scale.

Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA

FoodForward SA, along with the Global FoodBanking Network (GFN), the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, and the Harvard Law School’s Food Law and Policy Clinic, have drafted recommendations for a Food Donations Policy Atlas for South Africa.

The draft outline covers three key areas relevant to food donations.

Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA

These include food safety for donations, liability protection for food donors, and tax incentives and government grants. Each of these factors work together to ensure no one has to experience the pain of food insecurity.

Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FFSA

Find out more here




* 3 October 2022 5:24 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored Content
Repurpose the Surplus & Help Us End Hunger
Stop food loss and waste. For the people and for the planet
International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste
29 September
food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA (FFSA)

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Don't be a victim of bullying!

3 October 2022 4:54 PM

Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even after the bullying has been stopped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mmafricanfashionartwork

Can a change in your surname cause more harm than good?

3 October 2022 4:03 PM

A surname connects you to your family, ancestors, and heritage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miché Solomon. Picture: NB Publishers

Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas

3 October 2022 2:19 PM

Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

What Eskom's new board could mean for the future of the utility's management

3 October 2022 12:21 PM

On Friday, it was announced that Eskom had a new board comprising of 13 members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: ANC Greater Johannesburg Region/Twitter

Special council sitting was lawful, says new Joburg Mayor Morero

3 October 2022 11:41 AM

On Friday, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Dada Morero was elected as the fifth mayor of the City of Johannesburg in eighteen months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Public Proctor Advocate Thuli Madonsela during an interview on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702. Picture: 702.

Thuli Madonsela launches initiative to raise awareness on democracy

3 October 2022 11:37 AM

Thuli Madonsela Foundation has collaborated with OpenSeat to launch a campaign to deepen democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of pupils from a Midrand school enjoying their matric dance despite load shedding.

WATCH: Load shedding doesn't dim matric dance enjoyment for Midrand pupils

3 October 2022 10:45 AM

A video went viral when a group of grade 12 pupils from a school in Midrand continued their matric dance in the dark during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths. Picture: Facebook

Bring your own: No more single-use green plastic bags at Woolies from this week

3 October 2022 9:51 AM

In line with its 2018 commitment, Woolworths is scrapping single-use plastic bags from it's all its food stores from this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon

3 October 2022 9:32 AM

Russian entrepreuner Iman Gadzhi says it's impossible to spend over $30k per month (over R500k) in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Medupi power station. Picture: Eskom.co.za

Eskom infrastructure being sabotaged from factions within ANC - Ebrahim Harvey

3 October 2022 8:18 AM

Ebrahim Harvey, a political analyst, is of the view that some factions within the African National Congress (ANC) are sabotaging Eskom as they want to re-establish lucrative ways for their corruption channels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

SAA aircraft. Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter

Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale

3 October 2022 8:28 PM

The public will, however, not have access to the private documents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala

3 October 2022 8:23 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick?

3 October 2022 7:31 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© flynt/123rf.com

SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle

3 October 2022 7:21 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The oil price has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, exactly a year on from its historic plunge. © phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

"We must welcome investors"- Gwede Mantashe addresses Africa Oil Week conference

3 October 2022 6:52 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Andrew Lane, energy resources and industrials leader at Deloitte Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ daniilantiq/123rf.com

Energy crisis forces SA to reconsider taking out international financial loans

3 October 2022 6:34 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on Thursday, 29 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field

3 October 2022 2:43 PM

If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home

3 October 2022 12:54 PM

The professional poker player and social media influencer (33.5 million Instagram followers) is living it up in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

What Eskom's new board could mean for the future of the utility's management

3 October 2022 12:21 PM

On Friday, it was announced that Eskom had a new board comprising of 13 members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider

3 October 2022 11:23 AM

Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom infrastructure being sabotaged from factions within ANC - Ebrahim Harvey

Politics Local

Acting Public Protector Gcaleka: Phala Phala probe not taking long

Politics

What Eskom's new board could mean for the future of the utility's management

Business Local

Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Iran supreme leader blames US, Israel for Mahsa Amini protests

3 October 2022 8:46 PM

Macron's top adviser charged with conflict of interest

3 October 2022 6:15 PM

High Court Judge Kgoele: Patriarchy a hindrance to transforming judiciary

3 October 2022 5:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA