Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas

- Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside and reunited with her biological parents 17 years later.

- The award-winning documentary Girl, Taken features interviews with Zephany herself and other members of her biological family and the family who raised her.

- It is screening at the Labia in Cape Town and the Bioscope in Johannesburg until the middle of October.

Currently streaming on Paramount Plus in Europe and now Girl, Taken - the documentary which tells the gripping story of stolen baby Zephany Nurse - is showing at cinemas in South Africa.

Nurse's story gripped the country and the world when she was taken as a newborn from her mother's hospital bedside almost 25 years ago.

Nurse, who grew up as Miche Solomon, was reunited with her biological parents 17 years after the kidnapping.

In June, the documentary, directed by Francois Verster and Simon Wood, premiered at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival and went on to win Best South African Documentary at the Durban International Film Festival in August.

You can watch the edge-of-your-seat documentary the Labia in Cape Town and the Bioscope in Johannesburg until the middle of October.

The film is also scheduled for broadcast on M-Net in early 2023.

