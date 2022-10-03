How to spot and manage metabolic disorders in children
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to family physician and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyathi, about metabolic disorders in children and how to manage them.
One of the human body's most remarkable functions is its ability to turn the nutrients in food into energy which is known as metabolism.
So, what happens when the body's metabolic process is hindered? Broadly, a metabolism disorder.
A metabolism disorder is when there's a deficiency in the body's ability to process nutrients and turn them into energy.
Though this is a rare disorder, it can be scary for parents to go through this.
There are 700 different types of metabolism disorders and, because of this, symptoms can vary from case to case.
However, there are some common symptoms including prolonged jaundice, irregular breathing, constant vomiting, poor feeding, weight loss, unexplained seizures without a temperature raise, and developmental delays.
In some cases, metabolic disorders can be fatal but in most cases, there are a number of treatments to manage the symptoms of the disorder.
The most common one is dietary modifications where parents cut out particular foods or food groups from their children's diets.
Parents are urged to alert a healthcare professional if their child presents irregularities in their development or overall health.
What is important is you must look, as the parent, and see what is it that is different... when you take the kid to see the nurses, they can also be able to tell you what's normal and what's not normal, but you don't wait. If you see that there's something that is not okay with your child, talk to your treating doctor, talk to your pediatrician, let them do tests to [see if there's a problem].Dr Fundile Nyathi, family physician and CEO - Proactive Health
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108360673_little-asian-boy-sick-asthma.html?vti=lcrrdcm2sp9x55r6he-1-39
More from Lifestyle
Don't be a victim of bullying!
Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even after the bullying has been stopped.Read More
Is the younger generation more depressed than previous ones?
October is Mental Health Awareness month. So what does the public need to know about protecting our mental health?Read More
American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home
The professional poker player and social media influencer (33.5 million Instagram followers) is living it up in the Mother City.Read More
Shake it off: Nadia Jaftha responds to Instagram fat shamer
Jaftha cheekily used the medium of dance to respond to an Instagram troll who attempted to fat shame the influencer this weekend.Read More
Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider
Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.Read More
WATCH: Aretha Franklin perform opera's 'Nessun Dorma' at 1998 Grammy's
A video went viral on Twitter of late singer Aretha Franklin performing 'Nessun Dorma' at the 1998 Grammy Awards.Read More
Should you be besties with your children? At least 2 experts say no
At least two experts agree - being your child's friend can have dangerous consequences.Read More
Your kid a fussy eater? Why you shouldn't cut any food groups out of their diet
One of the most universally stressful things for parents and caregivers to go through is kids refusing to eat.Read More
'I became a chef because my mom is such a bad cook': Peter Tempelhoff
It is that time of the week again to get to know a public figure through some of their favourite things.Read More