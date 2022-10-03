How to spot and manage metabolic disorders in children





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to family physician and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyathi, about metabolic disorders in children and how to manage them.

One of the human body's most remarkable functions is its ability to turn the nutrients in food into energy which is known as metabolism.

So, what happens when the body's metabolic process is hindered? Broadly, a metabolism disorder.

A metabolism disorder is when there's a deficiency in the body's ability to process nutrients and turn them into energy.

Though this is a rare disorder, it can be scary for parents to go through this.

There are 700 different types of metabolism disorders and, because of this, symptoms can vary from case to case.

However, there are some common symptoms including prolonged jaundice, irregular breathing, constant vomiting, poor feeding, weight loss, unexplained seizures without a temperature raise, and developmental delays.

In some cases, metabolic disorders can be fatal but in most cases, there are a number of treatments to manage the symptoms of the disorder.

The most common one is dietary modifications where parents cut out particular foods or food groups from their children's diets.

Parents are urged to alert a healthcare professional if their child presents irregularities in their development or overall health.

What is important is you must look, as the parent, and see what is it that is different... when you take the kid to see the nurses, they can also be able to tell you what's normal and what's not normal, but you don't wait. If you see that there's something that is not okay with your child, talk to your treating doctor, talk to your pediatrician, let them do tests to [see if there's a problem]. Dr Fundile Nyathi, family physician and CEO - Proactive Health

Scroll up for the full interview.