SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle
-
SA has a low gross fixed investment ratio of just 14% of GDP
-
Investment spending in South Africa is mostly directed at maintenance rather than expansion of productive capacity
-
Absa CIB senior economist, Peter Worthington believes massive capital expenditure is needed to lift South Africa’s growth prospects
South Africa’s fixed investment ratio has seen a dramatic decline since the early 2000's.
According to an article in Business Tech, investment spending in South Africa is currently mostly directed at maintenance rather than expansion of productive capacity.
One cause of the overall investment slump is the sharp fall in public spending on infrastructure.
South Africa has quite a low investment rate by international standards, at 14% of GDP.
We've been through a very difficult period with Covid, and our investment performance really did take a sharp knock during the pandemic.Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa
We're open for business, but we don't necessarily have the right operating environment to attract a lot of fixed investment.Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa
There are a bunch of things we still need to do in order to make the environment right for business to start a hefty capex programme.Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
