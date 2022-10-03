Don't be a victim of bullying!





JOHANNESBURG - Bullying refers to the use of aggression, coercion, teasing and threatening to intimidate someone else. This type of behaviour is oftentimes habitual and repeated.

One of the major causes of bullying is when people feel like there is an imbalance of power either physically or socially.

It is a hostile intent that is repeated over time with the intention to hurt someone mentally, physically and emotionally.

A screengrab shows a bullying incident at a Stellenbosch school. Picture: YouTube.com

A screengrab shows a bullying incident at a Stellenbosch school. Picture: YouTube.com

There are different types of bullying, they include verbal bullying - which involves a lot of threats and teasing, negative remarks and verbal abuse.

Physical abuse includes hitting and punching the victim and bringing damage to property. Social bullying refers to bullying that can bring harm to one's reputation through false rumours and humiliation.

© rido/123rf.com

Bullying can cause one to feel isolated. © rido/123rf.com

Cyberbullying is a form of bullying that can cause long-term harm to people.

This type of bullying is considered to be one of the most harmful types of bullying as it is common amongst teenagers and adolescents.

Cyberbullying refers to an intentional jab at someone through the use of gadgets including phones and computers as well as using social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook and also personal texts.

© burdun/123rf.com

Cyber-bullying is one of the most dangerous form of bullying because everyone has access to gadgets or electronic that have social media. © burdun/123rf.com

EFFECTS OF BULLYING

Bullying is something that can affect both the bully and the victim. It can cause mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and sleep difficulties for the victim as well as eating disorders, low self-esteem and poor academic performance.

For the victim, the effects of cyberbullying can still be felt even after the bullying has stopped.

Children/bullying generic. Picture: Freeimages

Children/bullying generic. Picture: Freeimages

TIPS ON HOW TO DEAL WITH BULLIES

Never go through it in silence. Talking to someone can help -especially a professional.

If you are someone that is active on social media or a content creator, blocking and deleting negative comments can be effective.

When posting your content, don't engage with the bullies.

Keep records, like screenshots of the bullying then include the law enforcement.

Try to avoid places where the bullies often hang out.

Surrounding yourself with people can be effective as they can defend you or keep you away from them.

Don't victimise yourself as most bullies use that to their advantage to intimidate you.

If you are a victim of bullying and you do not have someone to talk to, it is advised to seek help from the helplines.

This article first appeared on EWN : Don't be a victim of bullying!