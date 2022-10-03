



Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Prime Minister Liz Truss "ordered" King Charles not to attend COP27, an annual climate change conference to be held in Egypt in November.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Charles will not attend.

Charles earlier indicated that he would attend COP27.

Last year at COP26, Charles pleaded with world leaders to assume a “war-like footing” over the climate crisis.

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

For more than 50 years… he’s been banging the drum for not doing terrible things to our planet… At the last climate change conference, he told leaders of the world… to spend trillions… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

He will not be attending COP27… after a conversation with the UK Prime Minister… She said, 'Now you’re King; you’ve got to keep your opinions to yourself'. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:17).

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event