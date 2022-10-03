Can a change in your surname cause more harm than good?





Clement talks to Historian and cultural expert at Indabuko Yakho, Prince Zoza Shongwe, and Traditional healer Gogo Dineo about the correct procedures in order to culturally change your surname.

The belief that if one does not use their rightful surname, they may encounter more challenges in their lives has been practiced for centuries.

It is also believed that the correct procedures and relevance of this practice in modern-day society have been questioned frequently.

Surnames originated in 3 ways - some are coined from the earliest ancestor's name, others are named after a particular action carried out by the earliest ancestors or an event that occurred during the times of earliest ancestors. Prince Zoza Shongwe, Cultural expert

This does not limit the conversation to whether or not you are using the correct surname, but rather whether or not you perform the correct rituals in anchoring one to your ancestors, thus performing uninformed rituals can result in one's fortunes being worse than anticipated.

Names evoke the sole identity of an individual and it is believed that things of the ancestors are the core of who you are, therefore, some procedures need to be done that will not disturb and temper the core of an individual. Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Traditional Healer

