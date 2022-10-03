NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance





Clarence Ford interviews Peter Ross of BBC World Service.

NATO members Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Montenegro, and Slovakia have declared support for Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed his country’s “application for accelerated accession to NATO” on Friday.

“We firmly stand behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership,” a statement on Polish President Andrzej Dudathe’s website reads.

This follows NATO member Turkey lifting its veto over Sweden and Finland’s bids to join the alliance.

A Swedish delegation will visit Turkey this week for further talks on the matter.

Turkey says in Finland and Sweden… there’s an armed group that has been at war for Kurdish self-rule in Turkey… Peter Ross, BBC World Service

