NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message. 3 October 2022 5:24 PM
Don't be a victim of bullying! Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even af... 3 October 2022 4:54 PM
Can a change in your surname cause more harm than good? A surname connects you to your family, ancestors, and heritage. 3 October 2022 4:03 PM
View all Local
Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale The public will, however, not have access to the private documents. 3 October 2022 8:28 PM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
Special council sitting was lawful, says new Joburg Mayor Morero On Friday, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Dada Morero was elected as the fifth mayor of the City of Johannesburg in eightee... 3 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Oth... 3 October 2022 8:23 PM
Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick? Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 3 October 2022 7:31 PM
SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa. 3 October 2022 7:21 PM
View all Business
Don't be a victim of bullying! Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even af... 3 October 2022 4:54 PM
How to spot and manage metabolic disorders in children The body's metabolism is critical to process the nutrients found in food and drinks that we consume into energy. 3 October 2022 4:22 PM
Is the younger generation more depressed than previous ones? October is Mental Health Awareness month. So what does the public need to know about protecting our mental health? 3 October 2022 3:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine. 30 September 2022 3:01 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom Whatever renewables installation we are chasing as the dream replacement of aging coal plants, we can only realistically hope for... 2 October 2022 8:53 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance

3 October 2022 4:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sweden
Finland
War in Ukraine
Clarence Ford

Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance.

Clarence Ford interviews Peter Ross of BBC World Service.

NATO members Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Montenegro, and Slovakia have declared support for Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed his country’s “application for accelerated accession to NATO” on Friday.

“We firmly stand behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership,” a statement on Polish President Andrzej Dudathe’s website reads.

ukraine-natopng

RELATED: 'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'

This follows NATO member Turkey lifting its veto over Sweden and Finland’s bids to join the alliance.

A Swedish delegation will visit Turkey this week for further talks on the matter.

Turkey says in Finland and Sweden… there’s an armed group that has been at war for Kurdish self-rule in Turkey…

Peter Ross, BBC World Service

Ford interviewed Ross – scroll up to listen (skip to 6:08)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance




3 October 2022 4:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sweden
Finland
War in Ukraine
Clarence Ford

More from World

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event

3 October 2022 2:46 PM

King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow

30 September 2022 3:01 PM

The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

30 September 2022 2:04 PM

Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vladimir Putin. © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine after sham referendum shows 'near total support'

30 September 2022 11:54 AM

President Vladimir Putin will host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday to celebrate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melnyk58/123rf.com

'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'

29 September 2022 11:26 AM

'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Bank of England by Primrose on Pixabay

UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

28 September 2022 7:55 PM

The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did Russia just attack NATO? © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak

28 September 2022 12:00 PM

Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening the "strongest possible response".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curtain of a changing room. Picture: Pixabay.com

WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room

27 September 2022 12:08 PM

A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a United Kingdom store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede

23 September 2022 11:52 AM

Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

While there are some countries in the world with a functioning monarch, in the modern world royalty is more a symbol. Picture: lorilynnoliver from Pixabay

Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world?

21 September 2022 3:21 PM

The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have globally?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom infrastructure being sabotaged from factions within ANC - Ebrahim Harvey

Politics Local

Acting Public Protector Gcaleka: Phala Phala probe not taking long

Politics

What Eskom's new board could mean for the future of the utility's management

Business Local

Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Iran supreme leader blames US, Israel for Mahsa Amini protests

3 October 2022 8:46 PM

Macron's top adviser charged with conflict of interest

3 October 2022 6:15 PM

High Court Judge Kgoele: Patriarchy a hindrance to transforming judiciary

3 October 2022 5:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA