Energy crisis forces SA to reconsider taking out international financial loans
-
South Africa's economy is in dire straits due to various factors including the impact of the global pandemic
-
The energy crisis and climate change has exacerbated the economic situation
-
SA is now forced to take out loans from international financial institutions to fund new energy projects
The impact of loadshedding on the South African economy doesn't make for good reading.
Economists and energy analysts alike, paint a bleak picture about the state of the economy, the impact caused by loadshedding and the long-term plan to save Eskom.
Where is the money going to come from, that's needed to save Eskom?
That had really been policy for 25 years, to largely avoid, certainly the government itself borrowing from the likes of the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank.Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
They are really large sums, but in the context of government debt as a whole they're actually very tiny.Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
In an article penned by Hilary Joffe, in the Business Day, she writes that the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with South Africa's energy crisis has since resulted in government reversing its 25-year-old decision not to borrow from International Financial Institutions, raising a $4.3bn loan from the IMF.
Joffe says South Africa shifted its stance out of necessity, but also to take advantage of international lenders’ appetite for lending to it , first on Covid-19, then on climate and energy.
On our side, what really tipped was firstly Covid, and now I think the climate finance imperative.Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Energy crisis forces SA to reconsider taking out international financial loans
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/daniilantiq/daniilantiq1412/daniilantiq141200158/34347209-bank-building-3d-images.jpg
