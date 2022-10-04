Black Lawyers Association critical of Judge Anna Kgoele during JSC interviews
Thabo Mdluli, standing in for John Perlman, spoke to Eyewitness News' Bernadette Wicks about the interviews.
Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya chaired the interviews, as Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was not available.
Judge Anna Kgoele interviewed for a job at the SCA.
Some of the key issues brought up by the Black Lawyers Association included allegations that she relied too heavily on precedent law instead of her judgments.
Bernadette Wicks argues that she has a wealth of experience across different types of law - criminal, civil, family law and administrative law.
In addition, she is also one of the founding members of the International Association of Women Judges.
She has 31 years of experience as presiding officer, various capacities as a magistrate and as a judge… Her appointment would go a long way to improving transformation in the judiciary.Bernadette Wicks - Eyewitness News reporter
The interviews are expected to continue until early next week.
Scroll above to listen to full interview
Source : @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
More from Local
Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector'
Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers.Read More
Tap or insert? Parkhurst car guard has a card machine to accept payments
Thabo Mdluli speaks to carguard, Ronny Mhlongo on the convenience of allowing customers to tap when making paymentsRead More
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate
Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.Read More
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?Read More
WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates.Read More
Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?
Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.Read More
SA actors exploited and underpaid, says chair of the SA Guild of Actors
A recent public plea for monetary assistance by veteran actor Vusi Thanda highlighted the plight of local artists.Read More
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action
Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.Read More
Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers
If passed into law, indoor smoking, including designated smoking areas and even at home or in a car, while in the presence of a non-smoker or a child will be illegal.Read More