Black Lawyers Association critical of Judge Anna Kgoele during JSC interviews

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya chaired the interviews, as Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was not available.

Judge Anna Kgoele interviewed for a job at the SCA.

Some of the key issues brought up by the Black Lawyers Association included allegations that she relied too heavily on precedent law instead of her judgments.

Bernadette Wicks argues that she has a wealth of experience across different types of law - criminal, civil, family law and administrative law.

In addition, she is also one of the founding members of the International Association of Women Judges.

She has 31 years of experience as presiding officer, various capacities as a magistrate and as a judge… Her appointment would go a long way to improving transformation in the judiciary. Bernadette Wicks - Eyewitness News reporter

The interviews are expected to continue until early next week.

