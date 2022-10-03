Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick?





Apple recently introduced the new iPhone 14, AirPods and Apple Watch upgrades at it's product launch event

The new iPhone features a new interface called the 'Dynamic Island'

Apple describes the 'Dynamic Island' as “a truly Apple innovation that’s hardware and software and something in between

If you're someone who needs the latest gadgets, then get ready for Apple's new iPhone 14 which will land in South Africa ahead of the festive season.

Apple’s most affordable iPhone 14 model will set you back R20, 000 for the entry-level 128GB version.

If it's the top of the range version that you're after, be prepared to fork out R41, 499 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which comes with 1TB storage.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios says the big takeaway from Apple’s iPhone 14 announcement last month was the “dynamic island", which the iPhone manufacturers describe as "a truly Apple innovation".

This new feature has changed the appearance of the iPhone, and effectively allows you to run multiple apps and receive notifications in a very small interactive place.

But is it really a one-of-a-kind, and what makes it so special?

Judging by the comments on social media, many are not impressed by Apple's latest innovation.

Apple came out with this big thing....I mean really, what we're talking about is a notifications upgrade. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

The name is impressive, but what it really is, is just a notifications upgrade. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

Local pricing for the iPhone 14 Plus has finally been revealed https://t.co/T5Jnlt1o2q — Stuff South Africa (@StuffSA) October 3, 2022

We live in a world that is so sophisticated at the moment, that the most exciting thing that Apple can go on about at the moment is how its upgraded notifications. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

After nearly two weeks of using it, I simply can't recommend upgrading to an iPhone 14 Pro unless you badly need the upgrade. Dynamic Island is really all this phone has going for it (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DzYgEVcxLJ — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 29, 2022

Dynamic Island is a permanent Clippy that you can’t remove. It’s the worst thing @Apple has shipped in years.



If you’re going to put something on my screen that’ll change shapes and distract me randomly then at least give me the ability to turn it off 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2kmojfKiQn — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) October 2, 2022

Everywhere I go, I see *Dynamic Island* pic.twitter.com/PJYbkCMz1g — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 30, 2022

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick?