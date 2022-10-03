Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick?
-
Apple recently introduced the new iPhone 14, AirPods and Apple Watch upgrades at it's product launch event
-
The new iPhone features a new interface called the 'Dynamic Island'
-
Apple describes the 'Dynamic Island' as “a truly Apple innovation that’s hardware and software and something in between
If you're someone who needs the latest gadgets, then get ready for Apple's new iPhone 14 which will land in South Africa ahead of the festive season.
Apple’s most affordable iPhone 14 model will set you back R20, 000 for the entry-level 128GB version.
If it's the top of the range version that you're after, be prepared to fork out R41, 499 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which comes with 1TB storage.
Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios says the big takeaway from Apple’s iPhone 14 announcement last month was the “dynamic island", which the iPhone manufacturers describe as "a truly Apple innovation".
This new feature has changed the appearance of the iPhone, and effectively allows you to run multiple apps and receive notifications in a very small interactive place.
But is it really a one-of-a-kind, and what makes it so special?
Judging by the comments on social media, many are not impressed by Apple's latest innovation.
Apple came out with this big thing....I mean really, what we're talking about is a notifications upgrade.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
The name is impressive, but what it really is, is just a notifications upgrade.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
Local pricing for the iPhone 14 Plus has finally been revealed https://t.co/T5Jnlt1o2q— Stuff South Africa (@StuffSA) October 3, 2022
We live in a world that is so sophisticated at the moment, that the most exciting thing that Apple can go on about at the moment is how its upgraded notifications.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
After nearly two weeks of using it, I simply can't recommend upgrading to an iPhone 14 Pro unless you badly need the upgrade. Dynamic Island is really all this phone has going for it (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DzYgEVcxLJ— Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 29, 2022
Dynamic Island is a permanent Clippy that you can’t remove. It’s the worst thing @Apple has shipped in years.— Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) October 2, 2022
If you’re going to put something on my screen that’ll change shapes and distract me randomly then at least give me the ability to turn it off 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/2kmojfKiQn
Everywhere I go, I see *Dynamic Island* pic.twitter.com/PJYbkCMz1g— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 30, 2022
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick?
More from Business
Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale
The public will, however, not have access to the private documents.Read More
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.Read More
"We must welcome investors"- Gwede Mantashe addresses Africa Oil Week conference
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Andrew Lane, energy resources and industrials leader at Deloitte Africa.Read More
Energy crisis forces SA to reconsider taking out international financial loans
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day.Read More
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa
NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field
If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko.Read More
American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home
The professional poker player and social media influencer (33.5 million Instagram followers) is living it up in the Mother City.Read More
What Eskom's new board could mean for the future of the utility's management
On Friday, it was announced that Eskom had a new board comprising of 13 members.Read More