Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Carol Paton, editor at Fin24, on the ongoing legal battle that involves the sale of the South African Airways (SAA).
The Western Cape High Court ordered that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan provide Toto Investment Holdings, with confidential documents pertaining to the sale of 51% of SAA shares.
Paton said Toto Investment Holdings is an unsuccessful bidder for some of SAA’s assets. Despite their success with this court order, their application to halt the sale of the airline was dismissed with costs, she added.
The investment group had argued that the record Gordhan initially provided stating reasons for the sale of the state airline left many things out, said Paton.
The sale of SAA has not happened yet as Takatso consortium, the airline’s preferred strategic equity partner, waits on for government to settle liabilities.
To do that they need money from the finance minister, he’s been sort of not co-operating.Carol Paton, Fin24 editor
The public will, however, not have access to the private documents.
The court has now compelled the minister to provide all of the documents relevant to the sale and those that are confidential, he can disclose in a confidential manner…Carol Paton, Fin24 editor
So, we as the public won’t be getting access to those documents and we won’t be able to sit in court when those documents are aired…Carol Paton, Fin24 editor
The case will resume in January 2023.
Source : @flysaa_care/Twitter
