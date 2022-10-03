Online shopping continues to soar amongst low-income consumers





- COVID-19 basically forced retailers to come up with new ideas to appeal to consumers online.

- Low-income consumers tend to travel long distances for goods they need.

ecommerce, online shopping. Image: pixabay.com

Low-income consumers were initially excluded from online shopping when retailers switched to upping their online presence due to COVID-19.

During the pandemic, consumers had restricted access to traditional, physical stores. This is where online shopping increased and thrived.

I think that the challenge is the fact that they really didn't have much of a choice in the matter. I think that is really what COVID taught all of us, that you were gently forced to change the way you do things. Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulde - Senior lecturer, Marketing and Retail Specialist, and Researcher at UJ

Dr Mulde believes consumers transitioned rather easily to the trend of online shopping. Even though there are many benefits to shopping online, low-income consumers still feel some negatives are shying them away from buying goods online.

There's definitely a lot of signals that show there's still a bit of fears that need to be addressed, especially from the retailer's side to put the consumer a little bit more at ease. These include things for example like, your delivery not arriving on time, your delivery arriving at the wrong place. When we talk about fresh goods, for example, people don't really like to buy meat and vegetables online. That's something they would rather prefer to actually physically see and go buy. Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulde - Senior lecturer, Marketing and Retail Specialist, and Researcher at UJ

Consumers in general, will most likely always be more drawn to physically buying items opposed to online. That's the feel around most low-income consumers in the country. However, businesses are working on new ideas to change that narrative.

