Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
The new tobacco Bill is expected to make major changes for smoking and smokers in South Africa.
Cabinet gave the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill the green light for submission to Parliament in September.
Office spaces, restaurants, clubs, and other public outlets have smoking designated areas for smokers.
I think it is long overdue as the bill has been in the works for quite some time since 2018.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council
She said that non-smokers continued to bear the brunt of suffering from tobacco-related diseases after inhaling the wandering smoke of a cigarette.
Egbe added that the aim was to stop and protect children from smoking e-cigarettes at a young age.
A lot of things are happening in the space where there is no regulation for e-cigarette and many of our young people are being targeted and if we are serious about protecting the lives of our people, this is the way to do it.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council
The current bill will remove designated smoking areas so that more people can be protected. Non-smokers around the world die from tobacco-related diseases and we know a lot of people are exposed to second-hand smoke from the adult tobacco survey.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116464767_close-up-shot-of-cigarette-butts-in-glass-ashtray.html
More from Local
Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector'
Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers.Read More
Tap or insert? Parkhurst car guard has a card machine to accept payments
Thabo Mdluli speaks to carguard, Ronny Mhlongo on the convenience of allowing customers to tap when making paymentsRead More
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate
Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.Read More
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?Read More
WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates.Read More
Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?
Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.Read More
SA actors exploited and underpaid, says chair of the SA Guild of Actors
A recent public plea for monetary assistance by veteran actor Vusi Thanda highlighted the plight of local artists.Read More
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action
Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.Read More
Lower petrol price to bring some relief to battling motorists
95 octane will go down by R1.02 and 89 cents a litre for 93 at midnight but diesel increases by 10 cents and 15 cents for the different grades.Read More
Black Lawyers Association critical of Judge Anna Kgoele during JSC interviews
The Judicial Service Commission has begun conducting interviews to fill vacant posts for the KwaZulu-Natal Judge President, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and a few Constitutional Court vacancies.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.Read More
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?Read More
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making
Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.Read More
WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates.Read More
Everything you need to know about PrEP
Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is an HIV prevention drug that can reduce chances of acquiring it by 99%.Read More
Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?
Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.Read More
7 times songs were used to champion social change
The 'Daily Maverick' released a reworking of Barry McGuire’s 'Eve of Destruction' as a call to action to fight climate change.Read More
He, she or they? Virgin Atlantic offers pronoun badges to staff and travellers
The airline has also introduced a new policy allowing staff to wear the uniform that best expresses how they identify.Read More
It's hot out there! 4 great tips to protect your skin from the relentless sun
Our skin needs protection now more than ever before.Read More