Eskom's new board chair appeals for more time to turn power utility around
Mpho Makwana, the new Eskom board chairperson, spoke to 702's Bongani Bingwa.
The new Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana is adamant that they can turn around the utility's power crisis.
The country is currently experiencing stage 3 load shedding.
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan announced the appointment of the board in late September, with Makwana named as chairperson.
He said that executives, including CEO Andre de Ruyter, would be given performance agreements to indicate the plans to avert rolling blackouts.
The former Eskom CEO has appealed to the public to allow the board to familiarise themselves with the utility before turning it around.
The danger of any board is to fall into the outcry. Our duty is firstly, to take an objective look of where things are, then set performance agreements with everybody and based on those performance agreements, we run our own processes on who gets retained or not retained based on delivered performance.Mpho Makwana, Board chairperson - Eskom
My appeal to the people of South Africa is that... I know it is painful and I also get load shedding from my own home but let's let facts and figures dictate how we turn the place around, it certainly can be turned around. We need to be given space as the board to familiarise ourselves with the utility and deliver.Mpho Makwana, Board chairperson - Eskom
When asked about his interest in the renewable business that may be soon linked to operating with Eskom, Makwana clarified that he was no longer an independent director at BTE Renewables.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview below.
