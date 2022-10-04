Healing Hour - 'I refused to answer my fathers call and he died days later'
Clement Manyathela and 702 listeners share their stories of healing as they apologise to those they believe they have wronged.
Apologising for what you perceive to be a wrongdoing can be really tough sometimes.
However, regardless of the situation, it's important to express remorse to heal from the guilt.
This expression can be towards yourself or someone else who was involved in the situation, even if there is no immediate resolution to the issue.
Here's what some of the things 702 listeners apologised for.
I put a lot of pressure on [my mother] and I was angry with her when she couldn't give me what I wanted - when she couldn't increase the money for groceries, when she couldn't get me a flat where I'd have my own room... all of that was because she was just struggling.Clement Manyathela, host - 'The Clement Maynathela Show'
I turned on that guy that had bullied me that day and I beat him so bad, he never came back to school the next day. I haven't seen him at another school.Darion, Eldorado Park
I just couldn't forgive [my father]... and I remember that week he tried to call me, he wasn't sick or anything... I refused to take his call because I did not want to talk to him... just a few days later I got a call that he died.Helen, Alberton
There were floods that were flowing across the road... I did not risk driving through the floods. I stopped and watched the floods... Another car driving from the opposite direction... also stopped... The guy attempted to drive through... While I watched him the floods filled his Uno with him inside... I saw a guy dying in front of my eyes slowly.Daniel, Mamelodi
Scroll up for the full interview.
