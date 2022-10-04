Streaming issues? Report here
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action

4 October 2022 10:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Climate change
Heatwave
Floods
Global warming
climate crisis

Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.

JOHANNESBURG- Daily Maverick on Tuesday released a call to action on the climate crisis with a song '20twenties: Eve of Destruction' — a remake of Barry McGuire's 1965 protest song.

The original song was written by 19-year-old PF Sloan and makes reference to the most pressing issues of the time period - the Vietnam war, the threat of a nuclear crisis and the civil rights movement.

The original song was used to draw attention to the horrors happening right in the United States' backyard. The reworking attempts to do the same by highlighting the effects of one of the biggest global crises facing the planet at the moment - the climate emergency.

Come November this year, about 90 heads of state will convene in Egypt for the COP27 climate negotiations.

The music video features the hauntingly beautiful vocals of Capetonian Anneli Kamfer, as she sings amid chilling imagery of the sheer destruction the climate crisis is causing across the planet.

Kamfer channels the same powerful anger and intensity as McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.

From the deadly heatwaves across Europe earlier in 2022, the devastating floods in Durban and hurricanes in the United States, to the current rising temperatures in South Africa, it is evident that we are on the eve of climate destruction, and the song calls on us to act.

As Kamfer sings “there'll be nothing to save when the world is aflame”, the song is clear that the time to act is now if we want to build a future for generations to come.

Watch the full music video below.

Eve of Destruction”, Daily Maverick adapted lyrics

The burning world, it is explodin', Violence flarin', fear & loathin’, You're bad enough to scream, but your throat is chokin', You don't believe in oil, but it’s your car that’s smokin', And even the Jordan river has no water floatin', But you tell me over and over and over again my friend, Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.

Don't you understand, what I'm trying to say? And can't you feel the fears I'm feeling today? When the threshold is crossed, it's the end of the game, There'll be nothing to save when the world is aflame, Take a look around you, girl, it's bound to scare you, boy, And tell me over and over and over again my friend, Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.

Yeah, my blood's so mad, feels like coagulatin', I'm sittin' here, just contemplatin', I can't twist the truth, it knows no regulation, Handful of senators don't pass legislation, And marches alone don't bring the solution, When the human race is so close to dissolution', This whole crazy world is one big confusion, And you tell me over and over and over again my friend, Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.

Think of all the coal that’s blazing your soul Then look at your own town spinning down the hole Ah, you may leave Earth, for four days in space, But when you return, the same old scorching place, The poundin' of the drums, the fright and disgrace, You can bury your dead, but don't leave a trace, Hate your next door neighbor, but don't forget to say your grace And you tell me over and over and over and over again my friend, You don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.

No, no, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.


This article first appeared on EWN : The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action




