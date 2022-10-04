5 ways to stay cool during a heatwave
Spring is upon us but parts of Gauteng are in the middle of a heatwave.
High temperatures mean it's time to pack away the heater, warm PJs, and hot water bottles. Bring out the shorts, sprinklers, and swimming pools.
It's a scorcher. Here are 5 tips to help you cope with the heat.
1. Block the light
Summer renders indoors impenetrable. A trick that could help with indoor heating is closing your curtains. When the curtains and windows are open, it heats up faster and makes cooking impossible.
Keep the windows and curtains closed. This should reduce the heat during the day.
2. Stop cooking
As we all know, ovens and stoves generate a lot of heat and heat the environment they are in. Another option would be to pre-cook meals to avoid the evening heat. It is also great to eat foods that are lighter and require less heat, like salads or raw vegan meals.
A great tip would be to braai more often. Although the heat may seem overwhelming, a braai will always make you feel better and give you some time outdoors.
3. Increase your water intake
Staying hydrated and ensuring you have enough to drink is so important. Water will help regulate your internal temperature. This will also avoid situations of heat stroke.
4. Make yourself some peppermint tea
Peppermint is famous for the cooling effect it produces as a result of the high natural menthol content in the leaf. Menthol has a positive effect on our cold receptors. It can help us cool down and quench our thirst. Try a cool cup of peppermint tea when cooling down seems impossible.
5. Remove pets from the bed
Having a pet on the bed is like having a hot water bottle next to you. Dogs tend to have a higher body temperature than humans. Having your pet next to you could be adding to your lack of sleep.
Sources:
This article first appeared on 947 : 5 ways to stay cool during a heatwave
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116423009_african-woman-sweating-feeling-uncomfortable-from-heat-stroke-in-hot-summer-weather-holding-waving-u.html
