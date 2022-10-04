Matric Balls: A scholastic rite of passage or an opportunity to show off wealth?
- Matric balls: a glorified school dance or a celebration of academic commitment?
- Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four, Lisa Joshua Sonn, is concerned they've become exclusionary.
- She tells CapeTalk's Clarence Ford 'it's become proof of means or privilege'.
RELATED: No fees, no dance - Capetonians salute principal who called off matric ball
Matric dance season is upon us and matriculants are gearing up for their big day.
Luxury cars have been booked, thousands spent on dresses and suits, hairdressers and make-up artists have been called in to preen and pamper.
But are some kids (and their parents) going too far?
Should there be a cap on how much students can spend on a matric ball?
News and Views host Clarence Ford and writer and mom-of-four, Lisa Joshua Sonn, debate the pros and cons of matric balls in 2022.
When I was in grade 12 it was just going to be a big party, but now, as a parent, I see it's a rite of passage into young adulthood.Lisa Joshua Sonn, Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four
But Sonn says that while she feels matriculants deserve a celebration to mark the end of their school careers, over the years, the matric ball has become quite exclusive and exclusionary.
It's lost its meaning, it now excludes people... it's become proof of means or privilege.Lisa Joshua Sonn, Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four
During Matric Ball season, social media is often littered with pictures of young people, dressed up to the nines in costly gowns and tuxedos, arriving at plush venues in top-of-the-range sports cars and SUVs.
It's unrealistic, says Sonn.
My daughter went to two matric balls during COVID. We paid for a dress for her, which she has worn since and she and her boyfriend went in an Uber!Lisa Joshua Sonn, Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four
Sonn says the restrictions imposed by COVID showed that over-the-top, extravagant matric dances and expensive venues are not necessary, nor are they affordable for most people.
Most middle-class people can't afford to do matric dances as if they were weddings, concludes Sonn.
RELATED: The Princess Project offers a helping hand to disadvantaged matriculants
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Matric Balls: A scholastic rite of passage or an opportunity to show off wealth?
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.Read More
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?Read More
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making
Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.Read More
WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates.Read More
Everything you need to know about PrEP
Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is an HIV prevention drug that can reduce chances of acquiring it by 99%.Read More
Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?
Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.Read More
7 times songs were used to champion social change
The 'Daily Maverick' released a reworking of Barry McGuire’s 'Eve of Destruction' as a call to action to fight climate change.Read More
He, she or they? Virgin Atlantic offers pronoun badges to staff and travellers
The airline has also introduced a new policy allowing staff to wear the uniform that best expresses how they identify.Read More
It's hot out there! 4 great tips to protect your skin from the relentless sun
Our skin needs protection now more than ever before.Read More