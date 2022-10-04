Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?





JOHANNESBURG - October was declared Transport Month in 2005 during the Transport Lekgotla.

According to the Transport Department, this month is used to raise awareness of the important role of transport in the economy and to encourage participation from civil society and business, including the provision of a safe and affordable, accessible and reliable transport system in the country.

Unfortunately, suitable and affordable accessible transport for persons of all disabilities continues to be a challenge and is one of the largest barriers to their independence. Eyewitness News spoke to differently abled individuals about their experience with public transport.

“Persons with disabilities should be subsidised to access e-hailing services, for public transport to actually work and be accessible for us. It's sad that in South Africa using a train which happens to be the cheapest mode of transportation is not accessible to us because of how they're structured and where they're located” said Founder of disability NPO Enabled Enlightenment, Thato Mphuthi.

Following her experiences growing up in a society that sought to break her for being different, Mphuthi decided to form a non-profit organisation making it her life’s work to help uplift disabled young people and educate society about disabilities.

Though Enabled Enlightenment, Mphuthi's main goal is to create a sense of belonging and confidence among those living with disabilities.

For persons with disabilities, relying on public transport to travel can become a nightmare.



“I remember using a Rea Vaya [bus] which when it was introduced was set to bridge the gap of public transport I liked the idea. The reality now is having to deal with personnel that's not trained to deal with People with Disabilities, dealing with the public that refuses to understand why I need to be at the front of the queue and constantly having to fight to sit on the red chairs which are said to be "priority chairs", mind you no one will give you their chair because "we all paid". The fact that the system inside the bus that is there to ensure that those using wheelchairs can get into the bus is always broken is problematic” said Mphuthi.

According to Disability World, over one billion people globally live with some form of disability which represents about 15% of the world’s population, and this number is increasing. The organisation said the number of people living with disabilities was expected to double to two billion by 2050. In countries with life expectancies over 70 years, individuals spend, on average, about 8 years, or 11.5%, of their life span living with disabilities.

“At the current moment, the only transports I use are Uber and Bolt. Taking a public taxi terrifies me as I have heard countless stories of wheelchair users being injured(leg fractures) from drivers rushing paraplegics into the taxi. In some cases people are required to pay for two people as the wheelchair would take up a passenger seat as there is no adequate storage for the chair as well” said Sandile Mkhize, a software designer and a paraplegic who acquired his disability in 2013.

A study on Inclusive planning: African policy inventory and South African mobility case study on the exclusion of persons with disabilities revealed that people with disability live less integrated, more isolated lives due to the lack of acknowledgement in the transport policy framework and accommodation in infrastructure and services.

“I can't get to any public transport because I need to be fetched from my house and Uber is too expensive to use on a daily/weekly basis. I think what we need is a really thought out accessible transport which is subsidized”said Paralympian Toni Mould.

The athlete has cerebral palsy (CP) caused by complications during her birth. This affects her balance, speech, and motor skills.

According to the Transport Department, their investments in the transport sector are aimed at stimulating development and creating jobs as part of the country’s Nine-Point Plan. These investments will ensure that we build an integrated public transport network across the country.

“A little progress has been made in the attempt to make SA transport more accessible, however, I would like to see our public transport made fully accessible rather than the poor attempts we have witnessed. For example, placing at ramp that is too steep to access the transport facility renders the ramp useless for those that need it” said Mkhize.

Access to public transport remains a nightmare for disabled individuals and this impacts access to services such as healthcare, access to education, participation in social activities and contribution to the economy.

