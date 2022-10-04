The Midday Report Express: Former JHB mayor explains action to overturn ousting
The chaos in the Johannesburg coalition government takes center stage on The Midday Report today.
Former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse isn't letting her recent vote of no confidence go through without a fight. Phalatse says she won't allow the ANC and its allies to succeed with what she believes is a corrupt power grab and she is pursuing court action to have the meeting that saw her ousted declared illegal.
The expectation is that the courts will address the matter on 11 October. Dr Phalatse spoke to Mandy Wiener to discuss the matter and to clarify her position.
We've always maintained that the council meeting that was used to oust me as Johannesburg mayor and to elect the new mayor is actually an illegal meeting. And we've always maintained that we don't recognise this outcome. We reject this outcome.Mpho Phalatse, Former Johannesburg Mayor
Other key issues discussed on the Midday Report today:
- German ambassador to SA Andreas Peschke condemns the killing of a German Tourist while visiting SA.
- Judicial Services Committee hearings day 2: start today over the next two weeks 42 candidates will be interviewed for 20 posts, it is Chief Justice Zondo’s first set of hearings as new Chief Justice.
- Nathaniel Julies re-trial goes back to court.
- Joburg Water urges residents to use water sparingly as reservoirs run dry due to power cuts.
- Ramaphosa addresses first day of SADTU’s National General Council.
- Hawks and SAPS conduct an operation on the illegal mining king pins residences in Carltonville and Khutsong. Six suspects were arrested.
Source : @mphophalatse1/Twitter
