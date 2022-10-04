What is functional stupidity and how does it affect employees and productivity?
Dr Sadi Semeya, senior lecturer in education, leadership and management at the University of Johannesburg, spoke to 702's Clement Manyathela.
Organisations are always looking to recruit people who bring bright ideas but what happens when functional stupidity comes into play?
What do employees do when encountering this phenomenon of being restricted from bringing in new ideas?
Dr Sadi Semeya speaks to 702's Clement Manyathela on how it effects smart employees and how to dismantle functional stupidity.
Functional stupidity has often been termed as a practice where employees are restricted from expressing new ideas that at times can collapse the productivity of a certain department or entire organisation.
Semeya said that long and meaningless meetings contributed to employees losing interest in expressing bright ideas to the company.
She added that some employees lose interest and begin to surf the internet to release psychological pressure.
Sometimes people start to use the work time to do other things with the company’s resources and it is called empty labour, for example, surfing the internet, social media, and it becomes some sort of a release.Dr Sadi Semeya, Senior lecturer in Education - University of Johannesburg
When you have long meetings that are meaningless and there’s no engagement of ideas with your leader and having someone who decides to stay in their lane instead of coming with their bright ideas.Dr Sadi Semeya, Senior lecturer in Education - University of Johannesburg
Meanwhile, some have bright ideas but do not want to share after they have seen how the company implemented previous ideas.
Semeya has advised companies to conduct individual engagements which allow them to bring new concepts into the company.
In any organisation, it needs to start with the structure and the culture of top management and how they behave.Dr Sadi Semeya, Senior lecturer in Education - University of Johannesburg
Managers need to start with physically engagement with individuals to create an environment where people share ideas. You need to ensure that people work collaboratively to come up with solutions.Dr Sadi Semeya, Senior lecturer in Education - University of Johannesburg
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
