It's hot out there! 4 great tips to protect your skin from the relentless sun





Summer is here and the sun is not merciful to our skin this season. With temperatures skyrocketing, fans are out and shorts are on.

Our skin needs protection now more than ever before. Here are four tips to help you keep your skin safe as temperatures soar.

1. Always wear sunscreen

Apply sunscreen even if it's cloudy. It may be overcast, but UV rays still affect the skin. Ensure your moisturiser has SPF if you don't like to use sunscreen alone.

2. Wear a hat

Accessorise with a hat that shades your face, neck, and ears and a pair of sunglasses. This will protect the delicate skin and keep it from sunburns.

3. Limit your sun exposure

The time between the hours of 10am and 4pm is the time when the sun is at its peak. Stay indoors and cool. This can prevent heat stroke and sun damage.

4. Make healthy choices

Avoid smoking for healthy skin as it weakens the collagen and elastin in your skin. Additionally, it is crucial to maintain a nutritious diet, stay hydrated, get enough rest, and reduce stress.

