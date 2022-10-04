'Your body is a machine, you don't need to help it': The dangers of detoxing
Clement Manyathela spoke to dietician, Dr Matome Diala, about whether detoxing is beneficial or even healthy.
-
Detoxing is usually done by taking laxatives to ‘rid the body of toxins.’
-
Diala said this is not safe or necessary.
People will often detox in an attempt to lose weight or improve their health by getting rid of perceived toxins.
According to Diala, in most cases detoxing your body is not only unnecessary but also extremely harmful.
People often detox by taking laxatives to induce diarrhoea or vomiting which can cause serious and sometimes irreversible harm to their bodies.
Your body is a machine, whatever it does not want, it takes out. You do not need to help it.Dr Matome Diala, dietician
He said there is no medical reason for detoxing and said while certain groups, such as pregnant women, will have greater risks, there is no reason for anyone to attempt to detox.
He also stated that if you do feel unwell or that there is something specific you want to fix by detoxing, rather visit a doctor and find a safe and healthy way to fix what is ailing you.
Diala said if you want to improve your health or lose weight, a healthy diet is far safer and effective than any attempted detox.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54869592_celery-and-broccoli-mix-smoothie-healthy-food-vegetable-juice.html?vti=mx0thobkcfytininz4-1-16
