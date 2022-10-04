Streaming issues? Report here
7 times songs were used to champion social change

4 October 2022 2:11 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Music
Climate change
social change
Revolution

The 'Daily Maverick' released a reworking of Barry McGuire’s 'Eve of Destruction' as a call to action to fight climate change.

JOHANNESBURG – Music can have real power to inspire and unite people around social change.

The Daily Maverick release a reworking of Barry McGuire’s Eve of Destruction as a call to action to fight climate change.

READ: THE EVE OF CLIMATE DESTRUCTION: DAILY MAVERICK LAUNCHES AN URGENT CALL TO ACTION

This song and its original are one of the many examples of times when artists have used music to champion their cause and spread their message.

Here are seven examples of times music has been used for social movements.

Imagine – John Lennon

Like the original Eve of Destruction, John Lennon’s Imagine was a protest song written during the Vietnam war.

It is probably one of the most well-known protest songs ever released.

The song was released in 1971 in the United States and called for world peace and to imagine a world free from war and divisions.

Talkin' 'bout a Revolution – Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman's Talkin' 'bout a Revolution has been covered numerous times and is an anthem for change.

The original was released in 1975 as apart of Chapman's self titled debut album.

We are the World – USA for Africa

_We are the W_orld was written by Micheal Jackson and Lionel Richie and originally performed by USA for Africa in 1985.

The charity song was created to raise funds to provide food and support amidst a devastating famine in Ethiopia and was inspired by the song Do they Know it’s Christmas written in 1984 for the same cause.

We are the World has since had numerous re-recordings, with a notable one created 25 years later to support Haiti after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010.

Bring Him Back Home– Hugh Masekela__During the apartheid era, artists from around the word wrote a number of protest songs calling for the end of the injustices in our country.A defining voice of this struggle was Hugh Masekela who released the song _Bring Him Back Homein 1987 to demand the release of Nelson Mandela from prison.Also check out Meadowlands, Mannenburg, and Gimme Hope, Jo'Anna_.

Where is the Love – The Black-Eyed Peas

Where is the love was released in 2003 and was written in response to the general feelings of anxiety that followed the attacks on the World Trade Centre on 11 September 2001.

The lyrics reference socio-political issues such as war, terrorism and racism with the United States.

Born This Way – Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's electropop hit was written to inspire and empower women, the LGBTQ+ community and minorities.

The 2011 song's lyric preach the importance of loving yourself the way you are and embracing your identity and became an anthem to marginalised groups.

Formation – Beyoncé

Released in 2016 Beyoncé's Formation spoke to themes of culture, racism and is a celebration of her success as a black woman.

The song has been used as protest anthem associated with the Black Lives Matter movement and Women’s marches.


This article first appeared on EWN : 7 times songs were used to champion social change




