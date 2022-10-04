Everything you need to know about PrEP
Ray White speaks to pharmaceutical care speaker and health promoter, Samkele Mkumbuzi, about the use of the HIV prevention drug, Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
PrEP begins to work in the system after 7 days of being in the body.
It can be taken three ways: a vaginal ring, a long-acting injection taken every two months, and a daily tablet.
Prior to taking the drug, there will be a screening process to inform you about the drug and your healthcare profession will perform a risk assessment.
Potential side effects include a rash, body pains, headache, fatigue and a fever, but they should subside after two to three months.
Though 99% effective in HIV prevention, patients are still urged to continue practicing safe sex while being consistent with their consumption of the drug.
One thing that we want to be weary of is that every single person has the responsibility when it comes to looking after their own health and with that, especially with HIV, you understand that it spreads through different types of contact and sexual behavior, and we want to encourage the youth, more specifically, to still maintain having safe behaviors through using other protective gears.Samkele Mkumbuzi, pharmaceutical care speaker and health promoter
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90499612_3d-illustration-of-a-safer-pill.html
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.Read More
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?Read More
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making
Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.Read More
WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates.Read More
Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?
Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.Read More
7 times songs were used to champion social change
The 'Daily Maverick' released a reworking of Barry McGuire’s 'Eve of Destruction' as a call to action to fight climate change.Read More
He, she or they? Virgin Atlantic offers pronoun badges to staff and travellers
The airline has also introduced a new policy allowing staff to wear the uniform that best expresses how they identify.Read More
It's hot out there! 4 great tips to protect your skin from the relentless sun
Our skin needs protection now more than ever before.Read More
'Your body is a machine, you don't need to help it': The dangers of detoxing
People often try practice detoxing to rid your body of toxins, but does this improve your health?Read More