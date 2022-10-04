Everything you need to know about PrEP





Ray White speaks to pharmaceutical care speaker and health promoter, Samkele Mkumbuzi, about the use of the HIV prevention drug, Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

PrEP begins to work in the system after 7 days of being in the body.

It can be taken three ways: a vaginal ring, a long-acting injection taken every two months, and a daily tablet.

Prior to taking the drug, there will be a screening process to inform you about the drug and your healthcare profession will perform a risk assessment.

Potential side effects include a rash, body pains, headache, fatigue and a fever, but they should subside after two to three months.

Though 99% effective in HIV prevention, patients are still urged to continue practicing safe sex while being consistent with their consumption of the drug.

One thing that we want to be weary of is that every single person has the responsibility when it comes to looking after their own health and with that, especially with HIV, you understand that it spreads through different types of contact and sexual behavior, and we want to encourage the youth, more specifically, to still maintain having safe behaviors through using other protective gears. Samkele Mkumbuzi, pharmaceutical care speaker and health promoter

Scroll up for the full interview.