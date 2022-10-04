Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making





Ian Mann talks to Motheo Khoaripe about the book "Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems".

- Many of us are trapped in either/or thinking, which limits our life choices

- A new book explains the concept of 'Both/And' thinking and how this different perspective can help us make important decisions

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

Standing in for Whitfield this week, Motheo Khoaripe chatted to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann discussed "Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems" written by Wendy K. Smith and Marianne W. Lewis.

The book looks at the ways either/or thinking limits our life choices.

They've managed to encapsulate some really complex issues very, very simply. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

We're faced with paradoxes. The only difference between what [philosophers] Lao Tzu or Heraclitus were saying about paradoxes, is that they're coming faster than they've ever come before... Change is faster than it's ever happened before, so the future is becoming the present faster than ever before. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Smith and Lewis say there are three patterns that get us into vicious cycles... the 'rabbit hole' (doing the same things over and over again)... the 'wrecking ball' (e.g. Lego's obsession with innovation above anything else)... and 'trench warfare' (getting stuck in our own opinion, above anybody else's)... Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

What I love about the book is that literally, with just five concepts, it shows a way that can make a serious difference to your ability to make decisions. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Descripton on Amazon:

An insightful and inspiring book on using "both/and" thinking to make more creative, flexible, and impactful decisions in a world of competing demands.

Life is full of paradoxes. How can we each express our individuality while also being a team player? How do we balance work and life? How can we improve diversity while promoting opportunities for all? How can we manage the core business while innovating for the future?

For many of us, these competing and interwoven demands are a source of conflict. Since our brains love to make either-or choices, we choose one option over the other. We deal with the uncertainty by asserting certainty.

There's a better way.

In Both/And Thinking, Wendy Smith and Marianne Lewis help readers cope with multiple, knotted tensions at the same time. Drawing from more than twenty years of pioneering research, they provide tools and lessons for transforming these tensions into opportunities for innovation and personal growth.

Filled with practical advice and fascinating stories—including firsthand tales from IBM, LEGO, and Unilever, as well as from startups, nonprofits, and even an inn at one of the four corners of the world—Both/And Thinking will change the way you approach your most vexing problems.

