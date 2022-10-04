[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage





Tim Zunckel, creative consultant at Mediaheads 360, talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

- Toyota SA's talking dog has made his reappearance in a show of positivity after the devastation wreaked by this year's floods in KwaZulu-Natal

- The TV campaign launched just weeks after the carmaker announced its Durban plant is back up and running

Screengrab of Buddy, the talking dog, from Toyota SA's 'We’re Back!' campaign on YouTube

Buddy's back!

Toyota's new campaign brings back an old favourite - its talking hound.

The reappearance of Buddy the Boxer follows this year's floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which did huge damage to the Toyota SA Motors’ (TSAM) plant in Durban.

The TV ad launched within weeks of the resumption of operations at Toyota's Prospecton Plant.

It's the pick for this week's advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.

It was raining cats & dogs out there but guess who was with us through the storm? Buddy! He's been gone for some time but South Africa's favourite pooch is back in action & ready to bring the paw-sitivity back to Mzansi. Who's excited to see this face again? pic.twitter.com/5CczKalHLV ' @ToyotaSA (@ToyotaSA) August 26, 2022

The Toyota ad put a smile on his face and made him feel good says Tim Zunckel, creative consultant at Mediaheads 360.

What I love about this advert is that it celebrates the overwhelming positive and often tongue-in-cheek attitude of South Africans in times of adversity. Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

Zunckel also cites the "South Africannes" of the Buddy ad which contains references we can all relate to.

At one point Buddy says 'Hi Ace!', so not only is there a little bit of topical news going on in there; everyone who's in the South Africa motoring environment understands the HiAce. Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

Watch Buddy in action in the video below:

