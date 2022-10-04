File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).
- Kim Kardashian has to pay a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post
- In South Africa the industry is self-regulated - no fine for a misleading post but it will be removed from social media by the Advertising Regulatory Board
Kim Kardashian has been slapped with a fine of over R22 million ($1.26 million) for failing to disclose she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post.
The über-influencer was apparently paid by crypto firm EthereumMax for the post about its EMAX tokens.
The penalty was imposed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
(Click here to read the latest "State of Influencer Marketing Report")
What is the situation with influencers and misleading posts in South Africa?
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).
Schimmel notes that the social media and influencer sphere is self-regulatory in South Africa, falling under the ARB which is a self-regulating organisation.
The industry got together in about 2019... and we made rules about what influencers need to do... That includes if you have received ANYTHING in return for making a post, whether it's money or something else... we would pull the ad.Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board
Influencers have to keep all the other rules of the advertising code [as well] - not mislead, not be a censor etcetera. On top of that, they must use 'hashtag ad' or 'hashtag sponsored'...Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board
Schimmel points out that the ARB is a reactive organisation and can only act when it receives a complaint.
"And we are not getting a lot of complaints at the moment."
She says this could be attributed to the fact that many people aren't aware there are rules and they can complain to the regulatory body.
It is also partly because South Africans have more pressing concerns to worry about.
Whether Kim Kardashian put #ad or not, is just not a South African crisis. We're seeing a lot of complaints about misleading claims around pricing and things like that. People are worried about how to stretch their rands.Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board
Schimmel is concerned however, about the low number of complaints.
She says when the industry first became regulated influencers supported the move but as time went on there's been a huge drop in those actually using the hashtags that indicate a sponsored post.
"We would welcome complaints because all it takes is a few for people to remember the rules again."
RELATED: LISTEN SA's lacks regulation on child influencers
Only two matters have actually gone to a decision, she says.
One concerned a drinking and driving campaign where the influencer livestreamed while she had allegedly been drinking, and then suddenly the screen cut - viewers thought the woman had died because there was no indication it was a sponsored ad.
In this case the ARB found it had not been necessary to use #ad, because the consumer was not being misled into buying something the influencer was punting. Using the hashtag would also have diluted the impact of the campaign Schimmer says.
In the other case the influencer had misled the public and the ad was pulled.
Schimmer says this did enormous harm to the influencer's reputation.
The whole thing with being an influencer is your public have to trust you, and if you are called out for not being trustworthy it really has an effect on how your public see you.Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board
People must be smart - they have to think if it is really this influencer giving their genuine opinion or if the person has been paid... And you can tell... The graphics are more professional when they've been paid...Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board
Click here to access the ARB's complaints page
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/ZKJQCWsKmPs
More from Business
Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector'
Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers.Read More
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.Read More
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making
Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.Read More
Auto group Motus invest R3.6 billion in UK aftermarket parts business
The Money Show asks Motus CEO Osman Arbee about the Group's acquisition of Motor Parts Direct in the UK.Read More
What is functional stupidity and how does it affect employees and productivity?
Functional stupidity has often been termed as a practice where employees are restricted from expressing new ideas that at times can collapse the productivity of a certain department or entire organisation.Read More
Eskom's new board chair appeals for more time to turn power utility around
Mpho Makwana said that the first order of business at Eskom is to avoid making hasty decisions in firing some senior executives.Read More
Lower petrol price to bring some relief to battling motorists
95 octane will go down by R1.02 and 89 cents a litre for 93 at midnight but diesel increases by 10 cents and 15 cents for the different grades.Read More
Online shopping continues to soar amongst low-income consumers
Senior lecturer and researcher at UJ, Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulde, discusses the rise of online shopping among low-income consumers.Read More
Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale
The public will, however, not have access to the private documents.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.Read More
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making
Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.Read More
WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates.Read More
Everything you need to know about PrEP
Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is an HIV prevention drug that can reduce chances of acquiring it by 99%.Read More
Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?
Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.Read More
7 times songs were used to champion social change
The 'Daily Maverick' released a reworking of Barry McGuire’s 'Eve of Destruction' as a call to action to fight climate change.Read More
He, she or they? Virgin Atlantic offers pronoun badges to staff and travellers
The airline has also introduced a new policy allowing staff to wear the uniform that best expresses how they identify.Read More
It's hot out there! 4 great tips to protect your skin from the relentless sun
Our skin needs protection now more than ever before.Read More
'Your body is a machine, you don't need to help it': The dangers of detoxing
People often try practice detoxing to rid your body of toxins, but does this improve your health?Read More
More from Local
Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector'
Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers.Read More
Tap or insert? Parkhurst car guard has a card machine to accept payments
Thabo Mdluli speaks to carguard, Ronny Mhlongo on the convenience of allowing customers to tap when making paymentsRead More
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate
Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.Read More
WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates.Read More
Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?
Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.Read More
SA actors exploited and underpaid, says chair of the SA Guild of Actors
A recent public plea for monetary assistance by veteran actor Vusi Thanda highlighted the plight of local artists.Read More
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action
Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.Read More
Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers
If passed into law, indoor smoking, including designated smoking areas and even at home or in a car, while in the presence of a non-smoker or a child will be illegal.Read More
Lower petrol price to bring some relief to battling motorists
95 octane will go down by R1.02 and 89 cents a litre for 93 at midnight but diesel increases by 10 cents and 15 cents for the different grades.Read More
Black Lawyers Association critical of Judge Anna Kgoele during JSC interviews
The Judicial Service Commission has begun conducting interviews to fill vacant posts for the KwaZulu-Natal Judge President, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and a few Constitutional Court vacancies.Read More