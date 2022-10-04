Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector'
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Norman Mackechnie, Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management.
Capitec has announced that it's been granted a licence by the Prudential Authority to conduct its own life insurance business in South Africa.
Up till now the Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies through two "cell captive agreements" with the underlying policies underwritten by licensed cell captive insurers.
"Proposed changes to the third-party cell captive regulations and strong growth in the number of insured clients prompted Capitec to apply for its own life insurance licence."
Capitec Life will be replacing the current cell captive insurers as underwriter of Capitec’s credit life and funeral policies.
At this stage what they've got is funeral policies and then they've also got consumer credit insurance which they sell... in conjunction with two other insurers...Norman Mackechnie, Portfolio Manager - Momentum Asset Management
In terms of getting a license I think there was a pre-insuring agreement and Capitec made around R900 million out of that - over the 6 months... and taking over the actual ownership of their insurance business is another profit vector for them.Norman Mackechnie, Portfolio Manager - Momentum Asset Management
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
