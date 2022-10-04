WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
Messaging application, WhatsApp said it was beta testing a number of new feature for its service including its privacy settings.
The application lets users send text messages, make voice and video calls and other features. It is popular among friends and family wanting to stay in touch.
There are two more 🆕 privacy features rolling out soon:' WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 10, 2022
1️⃣ Online presence puts you in control of who can and can't see when you're online.
2️⃣ Screenshot blocking for view once means your photos and videos will be protected from screenshots.
There will be three major changes on the app, the first one being the ability to choose which of your contacts will be able to see if you are online.
WhatsApp also announced that it may give users the ability to exit groups silently with only the group admin being notified.
The third feature which is still in testing, according to Ladbible, will allow for users to implement screenshot blocking on view-one messages.
News of the possibility of this feature was met with mixed feelings.
WhatsApp is working on screenshot blocking on Android beta!' WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 18, 2022
Thanks to a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, WhatsApp will block any attempt to take screenshots to view once images and videos!https://t.co/bGsezTfXoZ
The view-once feature allows the user to upload images and videos that can only be viewed once by the receiver, after which point, the media will disappear automatically after the recipient has seen.
With the proposed changes, Whatsapp could introduce a feature that will make sure that the sender's view-once media cannot be taken a screenshot of, even when opened.
📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.3: what's new?' WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 3, 2022
WhatsApp is releasing screenshot and screen recording blocking for view once images and videos to some beta testers!https://t.co/KJC3jRTlXf pic.twitter.com/9uxPzfTdc6
It has not yet been announced when the WhatsApp features will be available in South Africa.
This article first appeared on EWN : WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.Read More
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?Read More
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making
Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.Read More
Everything you need to know about PrEP
Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is an HIV prevention drug that can reduce chances of acquiring it by 99%.Read More
Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?
Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.Read More
7 times songs were used to champion social change
The 'Daily Maverick' released a reworking of Barry McGuire’s 'Eve of Destruction' as a call to action to fight climate change.Read More
He, she or they? Virgin Atlantic offers pronoun badges to staff and travellers
The airline has also introduced a new policy allowing staff to wear the uniform that best expresses how they identify.Read More
It's hot out there! 4 great tips to protect your skin from the relentless sun
Our skin needs protection now more than ever before.Read More
'Your body is a machine, you don't need to help it': The dangers of detoxing
People often try practice detoxing to rid your body of toxins, but does this improve your health?Read More
More from Local
Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector'
Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers.Read More
Tap or insert? Parkhurst car guard has a card machine to accept payments
Thabo Mdluli speaks to carguard, Ronny Mhlongo on the convenience of allowing customers to tap when making paymentsRead More
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate
Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.Read More
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?Read More
Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?
Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.Read More
SA actors exploited and underpaid, says chair of the SA Guild of Actors
A recent public plea for monetary assistance by veteran actor Vusi Thanda highlighted the plight of local artists.Read More
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action
Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.Read More
Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers
If passed into law, indoor smoking, including designated smoking areas and even at home or in a car, while in the presence of a non-smoker or a child will be illegal.Read More
Lower petrol price to bring some relief to battling motorists
95 octane will go down by R1.02 and 89 cents a litre for 93 at midnight but diesel increases by 10 cents and 15 cents for the different grades.Read More
Black Lawyers Association critical of Judge Anna Kgoele during JSC interviews
The Judicial Service Commission has begun conducting interviews to fill vacant posts for the KwaZulu-Natal Judge President, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and a few Constitutional Court vacancies.Read More