Ice ice baby! Try these 3 'cool' fan hacks
With temperatures rising, it's getting harder and harder to stay cool. A fan is great, but when mixed with hot temperatures, it might not make much difference in its cooling effects - it may even feel like the air is hotter.
Here are a few fan hacks to keep you cooler for longer:
1. Use two fans to create a crosswind
To reduce glare during the day, close all windows and cover them with drapes or shades. Grab two basic fans and open your windows when the sun goes down. Position one fan so it is facing the window.
Then, direct powerful airflow toward the first fan using a second fan. Place the second fan pointing inward and either direct airflow into the room you're seeking to cool or in front of a second window to accomplish this. With this arrangement, stale, heated air is expelled, and fresh, cool air is introduced.
2. Frozen bottles in front of the fan
Freeze a few bottles of water and place them on a tray in front of your fan. You can choose to cover it with a cloth or leave it as is. The iced water will cool the temperatures coming from the fan. This is a great trick if you don't have money for a fancy fan.
3. Put ice cubes in front of the fan
Ice blocks in front of the fans can have the same effect as the bottle and can be slightly more effective. Grab a bowl, fill it with ice, and place it in front of the fan. Let the fan and the ice do their magic and you have yourself a homemade air conditioner.
