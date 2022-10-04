Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Colleen Makhubele, acting speaker of the City of Johannesburg on the Democratic Alliance's (DA’s) court bid to challenge the removal of Mpho Phalatse.
Acting speaker of the City of Johannesburg Colleen Makhubele said the DA must accept that former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will no longer resume her position in the metro.
This follows the filing of court papers at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday by the DA and Phalatse in an effort to reverse her removal from office and the election of current mayor Dada Morero.
The DA argues that the programming meeting held on 29 September - the eve of Phalatse's ousting - was unlawful and unconstitutional. The party holds that meeting as well as the council meeting held on 30 September, the election of Morero into office and the axing of Phalatse, were all unconstitutional.
However, Makhubele argued that when she was sworn into the office, Phalatse’s motion of no confidence had already passed.
Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.
I’m not sure why they are unable to accept the decision when they took me to court a week or so ago, I lost in court and accepted the outcome.Colleen Makhubele, Acting speaker of the City of Johannesburg (COJ)
A News24 report said that in an affidavit, Phalatse conceded Makhubele had the powers to call a special sitting but took issue with the importance of the matter to be discussed which was the motion of no confidence against her.
We are not concerned about this court action because it really does not change the outcome…Colleen Makhubele, Acting speaker of the City of Johannesburg (COJ)
She added that if there was anything unlawful, the legal representatives of the council would have flagged it.
If there was anything wrong that the team of four/five in the legislature would have raised it...Colleen Makhubele, Acting speaker of the City of Johannesburg (COJ)
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former JHB mayor explains action to overturn ousting
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale
The public will, however, not have access to the private documents.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field
If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko.Read More
Special council sitting was lawful, says new Joburg Mayor Morero
On Friday, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Dada Morero was elected as the fifth mayor of the City of Johannesburg in eighteen months.Read More
Acting Public Protector Gcaleka: Phala Phala probe not taking long
The Public Protectors office celebrated 27 years of existence on Friday and at this time the findings of several investigations were published.Read More
Eskom infrastructure being sabotaged from factions within ANC - Ebrahim Harvey
Ebrahim Harvey, a political analyst, is of the view that some factions within the African National Congress (ANC) are sabotaging Eskom as they want to re-establish lucrative ways for their corruption channels.Read More
ANC planning to oust DA coalition in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni
After unseating the DA in Johannesburg, the ANC now has its eyes set on the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros.Read More
DA's Solly Msimanga reflects on removal of Phalatse as Johannesburg mayor
Former City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse was recently removed from her position in a motion of no confidence.Read More
Mixed reactions from Joburgers over Mpho Phalatse's removal
A Joburg municipal worker resident told Eyewitness News that Phalatse’s removal was premature. "I'm an employee of the City and the going of Mpho Phalatse for me is a setback because I think she was doing very good. I don't trust the ANC seeing as their track record is very bad..."Read More
More from Local
Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector'
Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers.Read More
Tap or insert? Parkhurst car guard has a card machine to accept payments
Thabo Mdluli speaks to carguard, Ronny Mhlongo on the convenience of allowing customers to tap when making paymentsRead More
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?Read More
WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates.Read More
Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?
Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.Read More
SA actors exploited and underpaid, says chair of the SA Guild of Actors
A recent public plea for monetary assistance by veteran actor Vusi Thanda highlighted the plight of local artists.Read More
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action
Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.Read More
Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers
If passed into law, indoor smoking, including designated smoking areas and even at home or in a car, while in the presence of a non-smoker or a child will be illegal.Read More
Lower petrol price to bring some relief to battling motorists
95 octane will go down by R1.02 and 89 cents a litre for 93 at midnight but diesel increases by 10 cents and 15 cents for the different grades.Read More
Black Lawyers Association critical of Judge Anna Kgoele during JSC interviews
The Judicial Service Commission has begun conducting interviews to fill vacant posts for the KwaZulu-Natal Judge President, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and a few Constitutional Court vacancies.Read More