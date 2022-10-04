Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate





Thabo Mdluli spoke to Colleen Makhubele, acting speaker of the City of Johannesburg on the Democratic Alliance's (DA’s) court bid to challenge the removal of Mpho Phalatse.

Acting speaker of the City of Johannesburg Colleen Makhubele said the DA must accept that former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will no longer resume her position in the metro.

This follows the filing of court papers at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday by the DA and Phalatse in an effort to reverse her removal from office and the election of current mayor Dada Morero.

The DA argues that the programming meeting held on 29 September - the eve of Phalatse's ousting - was unlawful and unconstitutional. The party holds that meeting as well as the council meeting held on 30 September, the election of Morero into office and the axing of Phalatse, were all unconstitutional.

However, Makhubele argued that when she was sworn into the office, Phalatse’s motion of no confidence had already passed.

Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse announces her mayoral committee members at a briefing in Braamfontein on 13 December 2021. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

I’m not sure why they are unable to accept the decision when they took me to court a week or so ago, I lost in court and accepted the outcome. Colleen Makhubele, Acting speaker of the City of Johannesburg (COJ)

A News24 report said that in an affidavit, Phalatse conceded Makhubele had the powers to call a special sitting but took issue with the importance of the matter to be discussed which was the motion of no confidence against her.

We are not concerned about this court action because it really does not change the outcome… Colleen Makhubele, Acting speaker of the City of Johannesburg (COJ)

She added that if there was anything unlawful, the legal representatives of the council would have flagged it.

If there was anything wrong that the team of four/five in the legislature would have raised it... Colleen Makhubele, Acting speaker of the City of Johannesburg (COJ)

