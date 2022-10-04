Tap or insert? Parkhurst car guard has a card machine to accept payments
-
Ronny Mhlongo works as a carguard in Parkhurst
-
He's been working as a carguard since 2000
-
Mhlongo's income increased considerably since he started using a card machine to accept payment
Ronny Mhlongo hails from Giyani, Limpopo.
He's been working as a carguard since 2000, when he moved to Johannesburg for better employment opportunities.
He is a married father of three and has many more extended family members relying on his income.
Mhlongo works along Parkhurst’s busy 4th street.
By being able to accept card payments on-the-go, Mhlongo is able to earn much more money than he used to. He has acquired more card payment machines, and it has sprouted a business.
He now rents out his card machines to fellow carguards for an agreed upon fee.
He says he's been able to do and achieve so much more since entrepreneurial venture took off.
I decided to take my job very seriously. I decided to take my carguard very seriously.Ronny Mhlongo, carguard
I married my wife without credit. I married my wife in cash. I built my house without credit. Then I budget until I get the money for building , then I build my house.Ronny Mhlongo, carguard
I've got three kids. I've got my wife. I've got my younger brothers and sisters, they're not working, but I manage to support them. They rely on me. I'm doing well, so I'm very happy.Ronny Mhlongo, carguard
Listen to the audio for more.
