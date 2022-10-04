Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector' Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers. 4 October 2022 10:39 PM
Tap or insert? Parkhurst car guard has a card machine to accept payments Thabo Mdluli speaks to carguard, Ronny Mhlongo on the convenience of allowing customers to tap when making payments 4 October 2022 8:56 PM
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown... 4 October 2022 8:48 PM
View all Local
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown... 4 October 2022 8:48 PM
The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government Delivered to you every afternoon. 4 October 2022 4:43 PM
The Midday Report Express: Former JHB mayor explains action to overturn ousting Delivered to you every afternoon. 4 October 2022 2:57 PM
View all Politics
Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector' Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers. 4 October 2022 10:39 PM
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running. 4 October 2022 10:24 PM
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's... 4 October 2022 7:47 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running. 4 October 2022 10:24 PM
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's... 4 October 2022 7:47 PM
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Pr... 4 October 2022 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running. 4 October 2022 10:24 PM
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Pr... 4 October 2022 7:12 PM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Tap or insert? Parkhurst car guard has a card machine to accept payments

4 October 2022 8:56 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Limpopo
Giyani
Ronny Mhlongo
carguard

Thabo Mdluli speaks to carguard, Ronny Mhlongo on the convenience of allowing customers to tap when making payments

  • Ronny Mhlongo works as a carguard in Parkhurst

  • He's been working as a carguard since 2000

  • Mhlongo's income increased considerably since he started using a card machine to accept payment

Ronny Mhlongo hails from Giyani, Limpopo.

He's been working as a carguard since 2000, when he moved to Johannesburg for better employment opportunities.

He is a married father of three and has many more extended family members relying on his income.

Mhlongo works along Parkhurst’s busy 4th street.

By being able to accept card payments on-the-go, Mhlongo is able to earn much more money than he used to. He has acquired more card payment machines, and it has sprouted a business.

He now rents out his card machines to fellow carguards for an agreed upon fee.

He says he's been able to do and achieve so much more since entrepreneurial venture took off.

I decided to take my job very seriously. I decided to take my carguard very seriously.

Ronny Mhlongo, carguard

I married my wife without credit. I married my wife in cash. I built my house without credit. Then I budget until I get the money for building , then I build my house.

Ronny Mhlongo, carguard

I've got three kids. I've got my wife. I've got my younger brothers and sisters, they're not working, but I manage to support them. They rely on me. I'm doing well, so I'm very happy.

Ronny Mhlongo, carguard

Listen to the audio for more.


4 October 2022 8:56 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Limpopo
Giyani
Ronny Mhlongo
carguard

More from Local

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector'

4 October 2022 10:39 PM

Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse announces her mayoral committee members at a briefing in Braamfontein on 13 December 2021. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate

4 October 2022 8:48 PM

Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Mateus Campos Felipe on Unsplash

File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB

4 October 2022 7:47 PM

Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified

4 October 2022 3:45 PM

WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: svershinsky/123rf.com

Transport Month: How do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?

4 October 2022 2:51 PM

Eyewitness News spoke to individuals with disabilities about their experience with public transport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: machacekcz / 123rf

SA actors exploited and underpaid, says chair of the SA Guild of Actors

4 October 2022 1:54 PM

A recent public plea for monetary assistance by veteran actor Vusi Thanda highlighted the plight of local artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daily Maverick and Anneli Kamfer on 4 October 2022 released a call to action on the climate crisis with a song '20twenties: Eve of Destruction', a remake of Barry McGuire's 1965 protest song. Picture: Twitter/Daily Maverick

The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action

4 October 2022 10:31 AM

Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers

4 October 2022 8:29 AM

If passed into law, indoor smoking, including designated smoking areas and even at home or in a car, while in the presence of a non-smoker or a child will be illegal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Lower petrol price to bring some relief to battling motorists

4 October 2022 7:27 AM

95 octane will go down by R1.02 and 89 cents a litre for 93 at midnight but diesel increases by 10 cents and 15 cents for the different grades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judge Anna Kgoele being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission on 3 October 2022. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

Black Lawyers Association critical of Judge Anna Kgoele during JSC interviews

4 October 2022 6:50 AM

The Judicial Service Commission has begun conducting interviews to fill vacant posts for the KwaZulu-Natal Judge President, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and a few Constitutional Court vacancies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom's new board chair appeals for more time to turn power utility around

Business

Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers

Local Lifestyle

Black Lawyers Association critical of Judge Anna Kgoele during JSC interviews

Local

EWN Highlights

Nathaniel Julies murder trial: Defence accuses senior cop of foul play

4 October 2022 8:59 PM

File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB

4 October 2022 7:47 PM

[WATCH] Nathaniel Julies retrial resumes with new judge

4 October 2022 7:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA