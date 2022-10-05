Kruger National Park to beef up security after German tourist shot dead





Travel initiative, South Africa Tourism, said on Tuesday plans were afoot to beef up security at tourist attractions, particularly the Kruger National Park, following the killing of a 67-year-old German tourist in Mpumalanga.

Police said investigations were underway after the victim and three others were ambushed by gunmen near the Kruger National Park's Numbi Road entrance.

One of the three suspects allegedly shot the man in the upper body before the suspects fled the scene without taking anything.

South Africa Tourism Chief Operating Officer, Nomasonto Ndlovu, said authorities were in talks on how best to secure the area.

Some of the ideas that are being touted is increasing the visibility, increasing the patrols in the hotspots just to make sure that there is extra safety for the tourists. Nomasonto Ndlovu, Chief Operations Officer - South African Tourism

The impact of South Africa's high levels of crime on the already struggling tourism sector has been a concern in recent years. Ndlovu said attacks on tourists are a setback for efforts to resuscitate the industry.

It is a very sad day in tourism today, especially after all the efforts we have been making to make sure that the sector can recover from COVID-19. So, a dent in our efforts, a setback indeed, something that we are really really horrified to have learnt about. Nomasonto Ndlovu, Chief Operations Officer - South African Tourism

Police launched a manhunt for the suspects by Tuesday.

Speaking to Thabo Mdluli on 702, Ndlovu stressed the importance of assisting the victim's family. The man was with his wife, who witnessed the shooting. Ndlovu said misconceptions about the country must be dispelled.

What's very important as well was for us to provide support to the family who were still in the province after this traumatic experience. So we really should set our efforts today to demonstrate that this is not what South Africa is about, this is not how South Africa is known around the world. South Africa Tourism Chief Operating Officer, Nomasonto Ndlovu

