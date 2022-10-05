Kruger National Park to beef up security after German tourist shot dead
Travel initiative, South Africa Tourism, said on Tuesday plans were afoot to beef up security at tourist attractions, particularly the Kruger National Park, following the killing of a 67-year-old German tourist in Mpumalanga.
Police said investigations were underway after the victim and three others were ambushed by gunmen near the Kruger National Park's Numbi Road entrance.
One of the three suspects allegedly shot the man in the upper body before the suspects fled the scene without taking anything.
South Africa Tourism Chief Operating Officer, Nomasonto Ndlovu, said authorities were in talks on how best to secure the area.
Some of the ideas that are being touted is increasing the visibility, increasing the patrols in the hotspots just to make sure that there is extra safety for the tourists.Nomasonto Ndlovu, Chief Operations Officer - South African Tourism
The impact of South Africa's high levels of crime on the already struggling tourism sector has been a concern in recent years. Ndlovu said attacks on tourists are a setback for efforts to resuscitate the industry.
It is a very sad day in tourism today, especially after all the efforts we have been making to make sure that the sector can recover from COVID-19. So, a dent in our efforts, a setback indeed, something that we are really really horrified to have learnt about.Nomasonto Ndlovu, Chief Operations Officer - South African Tourism
Police launched a manhunt for the suspects by Tuesday.
Speaking to Thabo Mdluli on 702, Ndlovu stressed the importance of assisting the victim's family. The man was with his wife, who witnessed the shooting. Ndlovu said misconceptions about the country must be dispelled.
What's very important as well was for us to provide support to the family who were still in the province after this traumatic experience. So we really should set our efforts today to demonstrate that this is not what South Africa is about, this is not how South Africa is known around the world.South Africa Tourism Chief Operating Officer, Nomasonto Ndlovu
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125347730_young-african-bush-elephant-crossing-road-in-front-of-safari-car-in-kruger-national-park-south-afric.html
More from Local
Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'
Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.Read More
Eskom extends load shedding into weekend
The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns.Read More
'A council alone won't solve GBV crisis': Lisa Vetten on Femicide Bill
Lisa Vetten - researcher at the University of Johannesburg sat down with Mandy Weiner to talk about the recently gazetted Femicide Bill.Read More
WATCH: Hawks seize luxury vehicles belonging to illegal mining kingpins
A video of the vehicles of suspected illegal mining kingpins being seized by the Hawks has gone viral.Read More
Whistleblower: Govt should stop doing business with corruption-accused companies
Calls for government to ban McKinsey from doing business with the state are mounting.Read More
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura
Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.Read More
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating
A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka
It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.Read More
Restrictions enforced to conserve water in Gauteng - Rand Water
Rand Water says its implementing stage two water regulations, which means the watering of gardens, use of hosepipes and filling of swimming pools is prohibited.Read More