SATAWU: Proposed Transnet wage increase is insulting
Africa Melane spoke to head of communications at the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), Amanda Tshemese, about the process of wage negotiations and the planned strike.
-
The unions have rejected the initial offer of a 1.5% increase.
-
Tshemese said the offer they received from Transnet was insulting.
The United National Transport Union (UNTU) and SATAWU have been in wage negotiations with Transnet since May this year but have been unable to reach consensus.
The unions were demanding a salary increase of 13.5%, but later lowered this to 12%. Transnet countered with a 1.5% increase.
Tshemese said they asked for a certificate of dispute to be issued so they could embark on a protected strike.
Transnet has put forward a new offer of 4%, but Tshemese said while they still have to canvass their members, it is still below inflation and does not change their plan to down tools on Monday.
We do not want to go on strike but if the employer keeps on insulting us then we have no choice… If there is anything that we can do to prevent the strike, we would do that.Amanda Tshemese, Head of Communications at SATAWU
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : GCIS
