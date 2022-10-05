'Schools a microcosm of what's happening in society': Motshekga on Teachers' Day





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Angie Motshekga - Minister of Basic Education about celebration of Teachers' Day.

The world is celebrating Teachers' Day, but the country's nation builders continue to bear the brunt of poor working conditions in schools.

Additionally, they are faced with the serious issue of violence in schools.

Recently, a principal was shot and killed at a school in Pietermaritzburg, while a learner, in a separate incident, allegedly set a teacher’s car on fire.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Motshekga praised teachers for their commitment despite poor working conditions.

They have to work in an environment that we are not very proud of and they continue to carry the baton for us, hence we have to pause to thank them for the work they do for the nation. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

Motshekga added that the violent behaviour of learners stems from how they live in their families and communities.

It is quite sad, and schools are a microcosm of what is happening in the society. Kids walk, speak like their parents, and if the society still doesn’t see the responsibility and importance of raising a child, schools are going to find themselves confronted with a number of issues. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

Education organisations like Equal Education have been calling out the department, so it accounts for the continued poor infrastructure in schools across the country.

The Minister also acknowledged the slow progress, but said education is a work in progress.

Education is a very slow process because you have to get your systems in place, embedded, as the Africa continent - the curriculum is well understood...major things in the system are embedded...and we are at the stage where we are able to provide adequate resources to our schools and South Africans have to be proud. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

