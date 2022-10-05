'Schools a microcosm of what's happening in society': Motshekga on Teachers' Day
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Angie Motshekga - Minister of Basic Education about celebration of Teachers' Day.
The world is celebrating Teachers' Day, but the country's nation builders continue to bear the brunt of poor working conditions in schools.
Additionally, they are faced with the serious issue of violence in schools.
Recently, a principal was shot and killed at a school in Pietermaritzburg, while a learner, in a separate incident, allegedly set a teacher’s car on fire.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Motshekga praised teachers for their commitment despite poor working conditions.
They have to work in an environment that we are not very proud of and they continue to carry the baton for us, hence we have to pause to thank them for the work they do for the nation.Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education
Motshekga added that the violent behaviour of learners stems from how they live in their families and communities.
It is quite sad, and schools are a microcosm of what is happening in the society. Kids walk, speak like their parents, and if the society still doesn’t see the responsibility and importance of raising a child, schools are going to find themselves confronted with a number of issues.Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education
Education organisations like Equal Education have been calling out the department, so it accounts for the continued poor infrastructure in schools across the country.
The Minister also acknowledged the slow progress, but said education is a work in progress.
Education is a very slow process because you have to get your systems in place, embedded, as the Africa continent - the curriculum is well understood...major things in the system are embedded...and we are at the stage where we are able to provide adequate resources to our schools and South Africans have to be proud.Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships
The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all provinces.Read More
Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'
Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.Read More
Eskom extends load shedding into weekend
The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns.Read More
'A council alone won't solve GBV crisis': Lisa Vetten on Femicide Bill
Lisa Vetten - researcher at the University of Johannesburg sat down with Mandy Weiner to talk about the recently gazetted Femicide Bill.Read More
WATCH: Hawks seize luxury vehicles belonging to illegal mining kingpins
A video of the vehicles of suspected illegal mining kingpins being seized by the Hawks has gone viral.Read More
Whistleblower: Govt should stop doing business with corruption-accused companies
Calls for government to ban McKinsey from doing business with the state are mounting.Read More
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura
Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.Read More
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating
A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka
It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.Read More