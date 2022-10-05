Satsa: Murder of German tourist will negatively affect SA
The murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga has made global news headlines
The incident has sparked concern in the tourism sector, struggling after COVID-19 pandemic
SATSA says it's increasing security near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga
The murder of a German tourist in South Africa will tarnish the country's image as a premier travel destination at a time when the country is recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
That's according to the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, following news of the murder of a German tourist.
The man was shot through his car window during an attempted hijacking near Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Monday.
It's believed Joerg Schnarr, his wife and another couple were in their vehicle near the Numbi gate entrance to the Kruger National Park when they were accosted by a group of armed men.
The attack has been condemned by tourism authorities.
The murder made news headlines in German media, stoking fears among people who have booked holidays to South Africa.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Oupa Pilane, the co chair of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, on the impact of crime on the local tourism sector.
More needs to be done by us in the private sector and government. This will have a negative image on the country, especially on that source market which is one of our biggest.Oupa Pilane, Co-Chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Marketing South Africa as a tourist destination is no easy feat as the country is plagued by high levels of crime and violence.
We have to convince them [tourism bodies/companies] of the high number of tourists that come into the country, versus those that have had bad experiences. And the numbers [of those who are victims of crime] are extremely low.Oupa Pilane, Co-Chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
You can experience crime anywhere in the country but that doesn't justify that anyone should be subjected to violent crimes.Oupa Pilane, Co-Chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Pilane said he's concerned that the German government will issue a travel alert which will have a detrimental impact on inbound tourism.
We want to assure people that we're putting in place measures, especially where the incident happened. In the last few weeks, we've deployed private security vehicles and now we're deploying cameras to keep an eye on that road.Oupa Pilane, Co-Chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
We met with the provincial commissioner yesterday and he assured us he will put a mobile police presence at the gate. It's a very important artery of Mpumalanga into the Kruger National Park. So we're doing everything to ensure tourists are being kept safe when they visit South Africa.Oupa Pilane, Co-Chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
