Restrictions enforced to conserve water in Gauteng - Rand Water
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has enforced restrictions to help conserve water in Gauteng, which has seen levels drop due to demand.
Power cuts have hampered the pumping of much-needed water in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane and some areas have seen taps run dry.
Gauteng has also seen a heatwave this week, which has exacerbated the situation.
Rand Water says its implementing stage two water regulations, which means the watering of gardens, use of hosepipes and filling of swimming pools is prohibited.
#JoburgUpdates Johannesburg Water implements Rand Water’s stage-2 water restrictions ^K pic.twitter.com/qA8MyGoBfs— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) October 4, 2022
The utility says that in the past two weeks, Johannesburg’s water towers have lost an average of 20%.
It said that the restrictions would ensure a 60% capacity return to reservoirs.
Although the province’s dams have sufficient water supply, Rand Water said that it was battling to keep up with demand.
Gauteng's two major water suppliers said they were working together to increase supply into the province's dried-out reservoirs.
Water expert, Anthony Turton stressed that rolling power cuts were breaking the weak water system down even further.
“Systems are designed to be under constant pressure, so when the pressure is lost and restored each time that they shut down and turn on again, the pressure in the system changes and that starts causing leaks and breaks in all parts of the systems. So, it's almost like the system is falling into a kind of death spiral.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Restrictions enforced to conserve water in Gauteng - Rand Water
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
