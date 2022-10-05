WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the boy is seen taking the candy floss from his mother, dipping it in water, only to see it dissolve right in front of his eyes.
Writing on her TikTok post, Kellie Smith said that she gave him more candy floss to eat.
@kellie.smith__ Candy floss prank 😂🍬 I did let him have some after, I’m not a mean mommy really 🤣 #candyfloss #candyflosschallenge #washit #son #fyp #justforfun ♬ original sound - Kellie Smith
Source : Supplied
