WATCH: Hawks seize luxury vehicles belonging to illegal mining kingpins





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, several vehicles are seen being driven out of the driveways of the alleged kingpins' homes after a successful operation by the Hawks.

A Range Rove Evoque, VW Tiguan and Amarok, Ford Ranger Raptor, and Audi A3 were seized in Carletonville and Khutsong on the West Rand.

The West Rand was in the spotlight after eight women were gang raped, allegedly by so-called zama zamas, in Krugersdorp in July.

The convoy of luxurious cars the Hawks seized owned by alleged zamazama kingpins in Carletonville and Khutsong on the West Rand. The cars included VW Golf R, Amarok V6, Audi A3, Ford Ranger Raptor, Range Rover Evogue, VW Troc.



